Ranking the Cleveland Guardians last 13 different Opening Day right fielders
A lot has changed since Shin-Soo Choo ran out to right field on Opening Day in 2012.
The thing that’s changed the most? The Opening Day right fielder.
In fact, it’s been a different player every single year since 2013. As the offseason begins, let’s rank the 13 names that have played right field for Cleveland on Opening Day since Choo, and pray that the organization finds an answer to stop fans from taking extreme lengths.
#13 Collin Cowgill (2016)
Cowgill got just one hit in nine games as an Indian before being optioned in late April for the returning Lonnie Chisenhall. Cowgill lost out to Marlon Byrd as the right handed hitting platoon bat and never stepped foot on a major league field again.
#12 Domingo Santana (2020)
Santana, known for mashing lefties, was three years removed from a 30 HR season and was coming off of a 20 bomb campaign for the Mariners when he was signed. He hit .157 over 84 plate appearances and, like Cowgill, never played in the big leagues after his stint in Cleveland.
#11 Brandon Moss (2015)
Moss, like Josh Bell years later, provided slightly better production than your memory will serve (15 HR, .695 OPS) but was dealt on July 30th because the team was nowhere near a playoff spot. The Cardinals, who traded for Moss, reaped the rewards as Moss bounced back in 2016 to club 28 HRs.
#10 David Murphy (2014)
“Good Guy” David Murphy played 213 games in Cleveland and finished with exactly 0 WAR. Murphy’s best moment was his 2015 Father’s Day walkoff, which came one year before Jose Ramirez’ 2016 Father’s Day walkoff (on the day ofGame 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals).
#9 Ramon Laureano (2024)
Laureano performed well in the back half of 2023 after being peeled off the scrap heap. Laureno did NOT perform well in his second act, 2024. Laureano hit .143 before bouncing around baseball the rest of the campaign. In 2025, Laureano broke out for 24 home runs (20 over the previous two seasons) at the ripe age of 30.
#8 Jhonkensey Noel (2025)
Noel’s .193 career batting average is not great, but his game-tying homer in the 2024 ALDS parlayed with his active status is enough to push him above the aforementioned Murderer’s Row.
#7 Drew Stubbs (2013)
Stubbs, a renaissance man’s Myles Straw, was an elite defender that could hit his weight and stole 100 bases over three seasons before joining the Indians. Stubbs swiped only 17 bags over his Cleveland tenure and nudged past Noel due to his defense and passable bat.
#6 Will Brennan (2023)
If you were curious how high a player could be ranked by breathing and carrying a bat to the plate for multiple seasons, Will Brenan ranks #6. Brennan, a career .267 hitter with solid fielding and no power, is slightly above replacement level.
#5 Abraham Almonte (2017)
Almonte’s strong second half of 2015 (.776 OPS) made him look like a future piece of Cleveland’s outfield. Michael Brantley’s injuries gave Almonte a chance to play everyday, but Almonte was then popped for steroids shortly before 2016 Spring Training. Almonte never recovered in parts of two seasons with Cleveland, but his bat was the best of the bunch so far.
#4 Tyler Naquin (2019)
Injuries were the story of Naquin’s time in Cleveland, but he marks the first of four players that Cleveland fans will remember fondly. Naquin’s breakout season as a rookie in 2016 (.886), and strong start to 2019 blew away what any previous entrant did in Cleveland.
#3 Lonnie Chisenhall (2018)
Like Naquin, injuries prevented Cleveland fans from seeing what Chisenhall could become. Chisenhall, a once highly touted 3B prospect, spent time at the hot corner before settling in the corner outfield spots and posted four seasons with at least a .750 OPS. Chisenhall’s left-on-left homer off David Price in the 2016 ALDS was his crowning moment.
#2 Josh Naylor (2021)
Had Ernie Clement and Naylor not collided in Minnesota’s outfield, there’s a chance Naylor is still patrolling right field today. Naylor produced three strong offensive seasons in the middle of the order from 2022-2024 before being dealt West for Slade Cecconi.
#1 Steven Kwan (2022)
Had Kwan settled into left field instead of right field, this wouldn’t be an article.
Kwan is a perennial Gold Glover that has locked down the leadoff spot like nobody since Grady Sizemore. Kwan has built a 16.5 WAR over his time in Cleveland.