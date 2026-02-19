Cleveland Guardians Changing Steven Kwan’s Position in Spring Training

The Cleveland Guardians might have a fresh outfield look for the upcoming season, and this change could begin with Steven Kwan moving to a different position.

The Athletic's Zack Meisel stated that Kwan will play some center field this spring.

"New development: Steven Kwan will play some center field this spring, as the Guardians try to sort out their best outfield alignment," Meisel wrote Thursday on X. "Kwan has won four Gold Glove awards in four seasons in left field."

Kwan made his Major League debut in 2022 and has served as the Guardians' primary left fielder for the past four seasons. However, Kwan was always better suited for center field, allowing the corner outfield positions to feature two players who could bring more power to those roles.

Kwan could be playing some center field this season

The Guardians appear to be counting on young talent in the outfield, with players like George Valera, Chase DeLauter, Nolan Jones and CJ Kayfus taking the spotlight.

All four of those players perform better in either left or right field, especially Valera and DeLauter, who have missed significant time due to injuries during their minor league careers.

Playing center field comes with a lot more challenges than covering the corner outfield spots. Ensuring that Valera and DeLauter don’t have to take on center field duties could keep them healthy.

There is a chance the Guardians won't trade Kwan before the season starts

Another positive aspect of Kwan assuming some center field duties during spring training is that it may indicate he will be with the team for at least the early part of the season.

Kwan has two more seasons left on his contract before he becomes a free agent, and the Guardians prefer to move players and trade them before their contracts expire.

During the 2025 MLB trade deadline, rumors surfaced that the Guardians were shopping Kwan. However, they ultimately decided to keep him since they didn't receive the package they'd hoped for.

Now that spring training is underway, and Kwan is still on the roster, it feels like he’ll remain with the Guardians until possibly the trade deadline in August, depending on how things are going in Cleveland.

Kwan has been one of the best fielders in baseball over the last four seasons, and if anyone can successfully transition from left field to center field, it's likely a player like Kwan, who has already won four Gold Glove awards.