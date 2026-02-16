Why the Cleveland Guardians Should Call on Orioles Youngster Coby Mayo

The Baltimore Orioles have been busy this offseason, but things have begun to get complicated.

Following the decision to make a splash and sign first baseman Pete Alonso to a massive five-year, $155 million deal, the Orioles now have a logjam at first base. In recent days, Cabo Mayo, the team's promising 24-year-old first baseman, has begun finding his name in trade discussions.

And if the Orioles are serious about moving him, the Cleveland Guardians should consider reaching out and exploring a trade possibility.

In 2025, the 24-year-old slashed .217/.299/.388 for an OPS of .687. Through 85 games, he also tacked on 12 doubles and 11 home runs to finish the campaign with a bWAR just over zero at 0.2.

He's still unpolished, but his talent was on full display throughout the minor league systems, slashing .277/.374/.531 for an OPS of .906 across five years of action. Each season, he quickly progressed through each level, jumping up to Triple-A in just his third full season of farm system play.

A player like him, though, just needs time to develop through everyday play. That's not something he'll get in Baltimore, as a change in scenario might be the best for the future of his career.

Orioles Exploring Trades Of Coby Mayo, Ryan Mountcastle https://t.co/5TJQuIL2bc pic.twitter.com/TKfOphMsLF — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 15, 2026

Mayo's Future in the Big Leagues

He has struggled defensively at third base during his brief time in the majors, but he has shown he can be serviceable at first base and as a designated hitter.

The Orioles, however, do not appear to have a clear spot for him on the roster.

Ryan Mountcastle and Pete Alonso sit ahead of him at first base, limiting his path to everyday at-bats. Unless Mayo can adjust defensively and handle third more consistently, there is growing speculation that the two sides could eventually part ways.

Offensively, Mayo’s bat has yet to translate at the major league level. Still, evaluators believe there is time for development on both sides of the game. Whether in Baltimore or elsewhere, Mayo remains under team control for six seasons and is earning the league minimum salary, factors that could make him an attractive long-term piece.

When asked about the trade rumors, Mayo was straightforward with his response and didn't shy away from the reality of the situation he's in.

“There’s no surprise that there can be trades happening. It wouldn’t be a shocker to anybody,” Mayo said Wednesday morning at Orioles camp. “You kind of know the situation you’re in and you have to not worry about the future, kind of live in the moment.

"And that’s what I kind of did all offseason, just worrying about where my feet were at and working really hard at the gym and in the cages and at the field."

Cleveland's Interest Level

The Guardians haven't been active this offseason.

And apparently, it's because the front office doesn't want to crowd timelines for developing prospects. A way to get around crowding them, though, is by dealing them in exchange for a better fit.

Mayo adds a right-handed pop to the Guardians' lineup, something they've drastically needed improvement in. What they could do, that would make sense, is move a few prospects, and potentially even David Fry, who would be a perfect utility for the Orioles, in exchange for Mayo.

The decision to acquire Mayo would show Cleveland's belief in youth, and that they are truly building for the future. He could get a good chunk of time at first base, if the deal includes both Fry and CJ Kayfus, who the Orioles could be interested in.

The Guardians could also allow Mayo to learn from Ramirez, slowly adapting to playing at third base, so later in his career, Ramirez could become the team's designated hitter, and Mayo could take over the reins of third.

For now, the Guardians will take time to address the roster they've assembled before exploring any possible new additions. They'll take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Feb. 21, in the team's first game of spring training. First pitch between the two sides is set for 3:05 p.m. EST.