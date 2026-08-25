Parker Messick Deals, Chase DeLauter Injured Again as Guardians Win Fifth Straight

What a season the Cleveland Guardians' 2026 rookie class has had.

From Travis Bazzana debuting in May to Parker Messick becoming a staple in the Guardians' rotation, there has been young talent displayed all over the diamond.

But with many success stories come bumps in the road. While Bazzana, Messick and many others have stayed healthy for much of the year, counterpart Chase DeLauter hasn't been as lucky.

On Monday, August 24, the Guardians opened a three-game series on the road in Los Angeles against the Angels. After nine innings came and went, the Guardians came out on top, 4-2, in a close-knit affair.

The victory saw great pitching yet again from Messick, who dealt a four-strikeout performance across six frames, giving up just three hits and one earned run in the process.

Monday's outing marked the 20th time this season that he has given up two runs or less.

“Unbelievable. You know, he gets into that jam at 2nd and 3rd, nobody out, and leaves with 1 run," manager Stephen Vogt said when reflecting on Messick's fourth-inning rocky road. "He makes pitches when he has to. His changeup was really good tonight. His fastball was good. He landed some good sliders, curve. I mean, he had everything, and he's just giving us a chance to win.

"He's uber competitive. Knows how to pitch. This is really fun.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in LA following Parker Messick’s 20th outing this year giving up 2 or less runs:



“Unbelievable. You know, he gets into that jam, 2nd and 3rd, nobody out, leaves with 1 run. He makes pitches when he has to. His changeup was really… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 25, 2026

On the year, Messick now owns a 2.50 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP, both of which are team-high marks for the starting rotation. He has also posted 156 strikeouts with just 41 walks allowed across 155 innings of work.

Expected to be in the lineup on Monday, DeLauter would have given the Guardians' offense a bit of an extra boost. However, just hours before first pitch, he was pulled due to hamstring tightness.

“So Chase, in his pregame, felt tightness in the hamstring, and so it just didn't… we can’t chance that," Vogt said. "So he probably could have DH, but you know, if he has to leg out a triple, double… We just didn't want to take that chance, so we're gonna see how he feels tomorrow.”

The 24-year-old was coming off a three-hit performance against the Colorado Rockies, where he contributed three triples and two RBI. He also drew a walk.

Like Messick, he has been one of the best players on the team in his area of the field.

He owns the highest batting average, slugging percentage and OPS of any qualified batter, all while posting 22 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs. If it weren't for Jo Adell, who joined the team at the deadline, he would have the most RBI this season as well.

As long as DeLauter isn't going to be off the diamond for too long, Cleveland should stay in the hunt for the top spot in the American League Central.

The Angels and Guardians are right back in action on Tuesday, August 25, at 9:38 p.m. EST for game two of the series.