Parker Messick Discusses Early 2026 Success and the Pitches That Have Worked

Parker Messick is having one of the best starts to a career a player can have.

Through 65.1 innings pitched across his big league career, accounting for 11 starts, the 25-year-old has put the entire league on notice. He has struck out Shohei Ohtani, posted an ERA of 2.07 and most recently, nearly threw a no-hitter.

And with the way he is playing right now, it's hard to believe anything is going to be able to stop his current momentum.

In the last decade, just two pitchers have recorded a sub-2.15 ERA in their first 11 career starts (min. 65 IP):



2024 Paul Skenes (1.90)

2025-26 Parker Messick (2.07)



Messick will make his 12th career start tonight! pic.twitter.com/wIPgfBmJUx — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 21, 2026

On Tuesday, April 21, Messick will make his 12th start of his big league career and fifth of the 2026 campaign, in a matchup against the Houston Astros. This season, he has barely given up anything, allowing a measly 13 hits and three runs, all while striking out a strong 25 batters.

His WHIP of 0.779 and batting average against of .151 show that he's not allowing much on base at all, even in the walk department.

When asked about what has been working this season, Messick said that he is just trusting in himself and the gameplan he is given.

"Yeah, every game's a new game, so I just go out there and try and do my best to attack the same way that I've been attacking and trust the game plan and just go out there and give the team another chance to win," he said.

“Every games a new game, so I just go out there and try and do my best to attack the same way I’ve been attacking”



Quick chat yesterday with #Guardians pitcher Parker Messick on his season so far, his nasty changeup, and relationship with Austin Hedges#GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/IE7lJJ7VoU — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 21, 2026

His pitching arsenal has only become sharper as he has advanced through his major league career. He has a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider, curve, sinker and cutter, with the four-seamer and changeup being his two go-to pitches.

Messick was asked about the changeup, which has sent down 15 batters this season and has a measly .120 batting average against. He said that it has always been his favorite.

Rookie Wins Leaders in the 2026 MLB Regular Season



1. Parker Messick - 3

2. Rhett Lowder - 3

3. AJ Blubaugh - 2

4. Foster Griffin - 2

5. Sam Aldegheri - 1 pic.twitter.com/izGgF40YN8 — Milb Central (@milb_central) April 21, 2026

"It's been my pitch since I was a freshman in high school," Messick said about his changeup. "I've always done the same grip, so I've just always been able to repeat it. I don't know what it is about it, but it plays well off my delivery and off all the other pitches that I have.

"It's just always been my swing and miss pitch to go to. So, hopefully I can keep it rolling."

Another reason for Messick's success this year has been veteran catcher Austin Hedges, who has been his starting catcher for all five starts now.

"Yeah, he's the man," Messick said. "He's so prepared every single game. He knows the hitters, knows the lineup. And he does such a good job at reading swings and knowing the game, that it just takes all the pressure off me and makes my job so much easier. So I just kind of trust him back there.

"I just try and execute what he calls. It's been working so far, so I don't think I'll change it."

The Guardians and Astros will play in game two of a three-game set on Tuesday night, with Messick looking to avenge a disappointing Monday loss.