Parker Messick Pitches Another Deep Outing, Guardians Fall to Rangers at Home

Parker Messick looked solid on the mound in Monday night's outing against the Texas Rangers.

But when the coaching staff asked him to face the Rangers’ lineup for a fourth time, cracks in his game began to show.

On Monday, June 29, the Cleveland Guardians hosted the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game set from Progressive Field, continuing the team's long-winded 10-day homestand. Attempting to carry the weekend momentum into Monday's contest, the Guardians were unable to down the Rangers, falling 6-3.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick ended up tossing through 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four earned. He finished with five strikeouts on 83 total pitches. While the bats weren't able to get going until the middle innings, scoring two earned runs, the efficiency from Messick allowed the team to at least stay relatively in the game until he exited.

He has now pitched into the seventh inning five times this season, into the sixth 12 times and past the fifth inning every outing. That type of longevity is exactly what the Guardians' pitching staff is looking for, especially with the bullpen still attempting to find its footing.

Messick's numbers by the end of the night showcased a few bumps in the road when he was on the mound, but one inning stood out in a positive way: the second.

Jun 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12), right, hugs pitcher Parker Messick (77) in the dugout after he was relieved during the eighth inning agaiunst the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

He proceeded to send down Jake Burger in three pitches, sending three-straight four-seamers right past him, all of which were in the zone. Burger fouled off the first, then was caught looking at the next two.

Following Burger, Kyle Higashioka popped out to Brayan Rocchio after seeing a first-pitch strike in the zone.

Throwing just five pitches to get to the final batter, the left-handed rookie then struck out Alejandro Osuna on three straight fastballs in the zone, two of which were sinkers and the other being his four-seamer again.

In the sixth inning, Messick wavered a bit, allowing two runners on base with one out, before the runner on second, Evan Carter, was knocked in on a single to right field. From there, though, he snuck his way out of the frame and into the seventh.

He gave up two runs before being pulled, but quick work from reliever Colin Holderman mitigated the damage.

Colin Holderman will enter in the seventh with the #Guardians trailing, 4-2.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 30, 2026

The Guardians' coaching staff tried to hang him out there as long as they could, especially with his pitch count being so low, but the Rangers' bats just continued to heat up inning by inning.

Even after he left, reliever Erik Sabrowski struggled, too, giving up two runs in the ninth.

On the campaign, Messick's numbers have him sitting with a 2.85 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, and a .214 batting average against. He currently ranks second on the team in total innings pitched this season with 101.0, just behind Gavin Williams with 101.2.

Messick won't be back out on the mound until Saturday, July 4, against the Chicago White Sox. That is, as long as the rotation stays intact.

While Cleveland wasn't able to sneak out a win on Monday, they put together a solid showing in the loss.

Now, it is all about retooling and preparing for the second outing of a three-game set, which is set for Tuesday, June 30, with a 6:40 p.m. EST first pitch.