Parker Messick Should Lead Cleveland's American League Rookie of the Year Push

Tossing a fastball at 95.9 mph, Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick recorded his highest velocity yet last week against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And as each start comes and goes, Messick is continuing to impress.

On the 2026 campaign, he currently owns a 7-3 overall record, 2.70 ERA, 1.096 WHIP and a strong clip of 91 strikeouts on the season. Giving up just 28 walks and 26 earned runs, Messick's control and maturity on the mound have made him invaluable to the first-place Guardians.

The 25-year-old rookie has quickly emerged as a legitimate contender for the American League Rookie of the Year award. However, despite his impressive start to the season, other rookies have garnered far more attention and recognition.

But based on what he has displayed this season, the race really shouldn't be much of a contest.

Messick's Competition

Through the first half of the campaign, the American League Central has dominated the race for the top spots in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Holding the No. 1 spot in the most recent odds has been Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle, who has been impressive. The 21-year-old holds a .283 batting average with six home runs and 26 RBI, helping contribute to an .820 OPS. Unlike many youngsters, he hasn't hit a dry spell yet, consistently producing at the plate for the Tigers.

Just behind McGonigle has been a combination of Munetaka Murakami, Travis Bazzana and Samuel Basallo. Like McGonigle, they have had major impacts on their respective sides this year.

Murakami hasn't played since the end of May, suffering from a hamstring injury. But before he left the diamond, he had posted a whopping 20 home runs and 41 RBI, holding onto a .938 OPS for the Chicago White Sox.

Bazzana has stayed healthy, and is most recently coming off a Saturday night blowout against the Houston Astros. He bashed two home runs and recorded five RBI, scoring three times as well. His season batting average has jumped up to .273, while his OPS is back over .800.

Lastly, Basallo has had a bit more of a tame season. While he has come up big in moments for the Baltimore Orioles, his consistency has been a bit up and down. Averaging a near .280 batting average on the season, he is posting just .190 in June with 18 strikeouts to 11 hits.

All of these players have built strong cases, but Messick has quietly matched and in some cases, even surpassed their overall impact. Every fifth day, Cleveland's coaching staff hands him the ball, and he consistently puts the Guardians in a position to win.

Unlike position players who can occasionally be hidden during slumps, Messick has to consistently deliver. And he has.

The Numbers and Results Speak For Themselves

Taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning back in a mid-April showing at home from Progressive Field, Messick displayed early on this season that he had what it took to be a staple in Cleveland's starting rotation.

He has allowed four runs in a start just twice this season, three runs twice, two runs four times, one run four times, and has tossed three scoreless outings, consistently keeping Cleveland's offense in the game every time he takes the mound. That type of productivity is hard to come by, especially in an era of baseball where runs are seemingly piled up each night.

Losing just five total games where he has started, three of which have been tacked onto his record, Messick looks like he can even compete for the American League Cy Young award.

Of course, he'll need to maintain this level of performance over the coming weeks, but as things stand, there shouldn't be much debate about who deserves the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Right now, that honor belongs to Messick.