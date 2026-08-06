The Cleveland Guardians made a surprising splash at the trade deadline by landing starting pitcher Foster Griffin. The southpaw was an All-Star with the Washington Nationals this year after reinventing himself in Japan for several years.

Griffin's arrival bumped Slade Cecconi to the bullpen. But how will the rotation look moving forward?

Foster Griffin joins new-look Guardians rotation

Griffin is on the mound Thursday to make his Guardians debut as the team looks to avoid a sweep at the hands of the New York Mets.

His presence forms an elite trio of Griffin, Gavin Williams, and Parker Messick. Tanner Bibee is still a reliable option and Joey Cantillo rounds out the rotation.

The question is how the team would line up in a playoff series. Williams still seems to be the ace, even with Griffin in town. One note is that Griffin and Messick are both lefties, which could become a factor against certain lineups. But in terms of talent, we'd likely expect a rotation of Williams-Griffin-Messick or Williams-Messick-Griffin in a postseason series.

Bibee also can't be counted out, as his ERA is down to 3.85 after an inconsistent start to the season.

Griffin shows up with a 12-3 record and a 3.06 ERA. This number is a bit inflated, as he got shelled for six runs in his final start with the Nationals on July 31. He allowed six earned runs in a game where his mind may have been elsewhere.

At the time of writing, he picked up three strikeouts in his first inning wearing a Guardians uniform. Unfortunately, he followed that up by allowing two home runs in the second inning.

Foster Griffin picks up 3 Ks in his first inning as a Guardian #GuardsBall — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) August 6, 2026

The Guardians needed some help as there was a clear drop-off in talent when it came to the end of the rotation. Cecconi was struggling all year and to the surprise of many fans, the team decided to go add instead of just standing pat. That was made easier by the fact Griffin is on a cheap one-year deal.

The team may also realize a work stoppage is coming in 2027, thus making it easier to go all-in and even move on from some prospects.

The Guardians entered Thursday with a 57-58 record, but are still only three games back in the American League Central division. They are also tied with the Texas Rangers for the AL's final Wild Card spot, even with the losing record.

The hope is that Griffin can help get them back on track and back into the postseason.