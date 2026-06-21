Travis Bazzana Blasts Off To Help Cleveland Guardians Dismantle Houston Astros

The Cleveland Guardians were able to take down the Houston Astros on the road Saturday night backed by an offensive explosion.

Their big night at the plate was really all thanks to two of their important players right now as the bulk of their stars are currently out with injury. It was the Travis Bazzana and Kyle Manzardo show all night long, as the pair were able to drive in all eight runs as the Guards stole the victory 8-1.

Of course, Manzardo deserves his flowers for his performance on Saturday, but rookie sensation Travis Bazzana had one of his best games of his young career.

Here’s what Bazzana did to help give the Guardians a big win on Saturday night prime time.

Two big Bazzana blasts set the tone for this game

Jun 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) hits a RBI single against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for Bazzana to start the scoring frenzy, as he took lead off for Cleveland and immediately mashed a home run on the first pitch of the game.

One pitch was all it took to put the Guards up by one, and the Astros had only one run to put up in the bottom of the second to tie it at one apiece.

Then, Kyle Manzardo decided to join the fun the very next inning with a two-run homer to put Cleveland up again, driving in Bazzana to give him another run on the stat sheet. The fun didn’t stop there though, as the Aussie onslaught continued with a Bazzana homer to right center field, scoring Steven Kwan, Patrick Bailey, and himself.

Oh, but wait, it doesn’t stop there. Bazzana just couldn’t get enough of the scoring as he knocked in an RBI single. Then, Manzardo embraced the frenzy with his own RBI single to finish it up.

Bazzana has been on fire as of late and has a .274 batting average with seven home runs on the season.

Games like this prove Travis Bazzana’s value

Jun 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Don’t get it twisted, Manzardo also showed how important his offensive ability is with his showing, but that’s to be expected out of the third-year star.

Bazzana is in his first season, and for him to be showing up when needed most is a good sign of things to come with all of the injuries plaguing Cleveland.

A perfect game for the youngster, not to mention playing on the road in a tough environment in Houston is quite the cherry on top. If he can continue playing at this level both at home and on the road, it’s safe to say his spot leading off in the batting order is as safe as it gets.

Travis Bazzana and company will look to get the series win for Cleveland tomorrow afternoon before heading up to Chicago for a divisional showdown.