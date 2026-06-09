Patrick Bailey Settling in with Guardians as Catcher and Contributor at the Plate

Just a few weeks ago in mid-May, the Cleveland Guardians made a team-altering move.

After catcher Bo Naylor had been anchoring the backstop for the last five years, the front office made a change. They sent prospect pitcher Matt Wilkinson and a 2026 competitive balance first-round draft pick to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for two-time Golden Glove Award-winning catcher Patrick Bailey.

Such a move resulted in the team sending Naylor to the Arizona Complex League to work on his offense before eventually optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. As a result, his path back to the big leagues has become increasingly crowded.

Bailey, meanwhile, has stepped into an ideal situation with the Guardians.

Not only are the reins of the catcher spot practically his now, but he also gets to work alongside a top defensive talent in veteran Austin Hedges, someone he had idolized and modeled his game after.

"I've been wanting to play with Hedges my whole career," Bailey said after being traded. "Being able to work with him, I am super pumped....It's awesome. It's awesome. I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve, just ready to get going, see what's under the tree."

Since settling into the clubhouse in Cleveland, he has continued to provide elite defense behind the plate, but he has also shown encouraging signs offensively since arriving in Cleveland.

On Monday, June 10, in an outing against the New York Yankees, Bailey posted his first multi-hit outing as a member of the Guardians. He finished 2-for-5 with a double, three total bases and a run scored.

Now, in June, he has two extra-base knocks, with his other coming back on the second of the month in a road game against the Texas Rangers. He blasted a triple and ended up scoring two runs.

"He got us going. Patty has been swinging the bat well since he got here," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He hits the ball hard. He makes pitchers work. Good at bats."

But while offensively, he may not stand out every single night, defensively, his impact is second to none.

His ability to manage a pitching staff, control the running game by catching guys stealing and overturn ABS challenges has helped solidify one of the most important positions on the roster.

Currently, he is in the top percentile in Catcher Framing Runs at a mark of three, sporting a Shadow Strike% of 47.4%. That means that he is turning balls into strikes based off framing alone at a high rate, a part of his game that makes such a difference for a young pitching staff.

He has also posted a Catcher Stealing Above Average mark of three, with a 32% caught stealing. He has caught nine runners already this season.

In ABS challenges, he owns a strong 58% on 32 wins and 23 losses. His Net For sits at 11.2 while his Net Against is not far behind at 11.0. Both marks are in the high percentile.

“I mean, strikes are important; count leverage is important," Bailey said postgame a few weeks ago. "I haven't been very good at it this year, so just trying to continue to improve. Obviously happy that we were able to get that done today.”

This type of impact was something that President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti stressed during his first press conference following the trade. So far, it seems that Bailey's value has already shot through the roof.

"Obviously, he's a back-to-back Gold Glove winner, has been a finalist for the Platinum Glove Award, and by all accounts is an elite defender, a great teammate, and a leader that will fit in seamlessly in our clubhouse," Antonetti said.

Bailey and the Guardians will return to action on Tuesday night in an outing against the Yankees.

After falling on Monday, they'll look to return to winning ways and avoid growing their losing streak to three.