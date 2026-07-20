Guardians Grades for Every Position Group After the All-Star Break

The Cleveland Guardians have had an impressive 2026 season so far as we now have officially made it to the midway mark of their long campaign.

It’s safe to say that the Guardians are performing above standards this season, especially after they were predicted by most media outlets to perform well below what they have over the last few years.

We’ve seen the rise of a few rookies looking to cement themselves as future stars in the league, as well as veterans battling both down years and injuries to find ways to contribute to the team's outcomes.

The former back-to-back manager of the year Stephen Vogt continues to find ways to get his team into the playoffs even if they stumble into the All-Star break. By no means did Cleveland stumble heading into July this season; instead they have been finding their groove.

With high hopes of competing for another division title and sights set on making the playoffs, here’s the positional rankings for each group on the Guardians through the first half of the season.

Infield

One of the highlights of the Guardians season so far has been their infield, mainly due to the efforts of two of their young players, Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana. Both have performed well enough to receive national recognition, which Bazzana did in the All-Star game.

Rocchio is third on the team in batting average, sitting at .272 which is the best of his career. Bazzana was just called up to the big leagues earlier this summer, and is already proving he can be a cornerstone of the franchise with a .239 batting average and eight home runs.

It’s unfortunate that superstar Jose Ramirez has been injured for a good portion of the summer, but still their infield remains their best group. His return will be much needed down the stretch.

Outfield

Even though Steven Kwan hasn’t been quite his usual self through a large part of the first half of the season, he’s found his groove once again in the month of July. Kwan is now batting .240, much better than before, and a scorching .436 this month.



Next to Kwan, rookie phenom Chase DeLauter is also producing this season in center field, batting .277 while hitting the most home runs for their squad. While right and left field both see name changes day-to-day, their rotation of players has been keeping the group afloat.

Starting Pitchers

Cleveland’s starting pitching has been stellar this season while having their moments from time to time. Parker Messick has taken over their ace duties with Tanner Bibee taking a step back, and Gavin Williams has been doing his job for a 1-2-3 punch.

Messick was an All-Star this season, which goes to show how impressive he’s been as one of their youngest pitchers. Joey Cantillo has also shown up this season and earned his place in the rotation.

If Cleveland wants to continue their success, they’ll need their pitchers to remain a strong point of their team.

Catchers

Is it surprising that veteran Austin Hedges is Cleveland’s batting average leader? Yes, but it certainly is needed for a group that struggles offensively outside of him. The mid-spring acquisition of Patrick Bailey has kept their defense as consistent as it can be.

Bo Naylor was sent down earlier this season due to his struggles at the plate, and recent call-up Cooper Ingle hasn’t found his footing either. This group can help this team make a playoff push with continued success at the plate and to keep excelling on defense.

Relievers

Their relievers haven’t been quite the best part of the pitching staff as they had been in recent years, especially after former All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase got himself kicked off the team and out of the league.

Cade Smith has been that guy for the Guardians. Posting a 2.78 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP is the best on the team for relievers and can be trusted in big games to close out their wins.

Colin Holderman has been a great presence in the bullpen as well with his 1.73 ERA. They can get the job done but have surely seen better days.