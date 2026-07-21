Petey Halpin's Career Night at the Plate Shows Just How Important Culture Is

When Petey Halpin is called up to the major league squad, there aren't many expectations for the youngster.

But breakneck speed and a knack for tracking the ball after it comes off the bat make him one of the league's best pinch-runners and defensive replacements.

Outside of that, though, Halpin wasn't known for much else. However, that changed Monday night.

On Monday, July 20, the Guardians played host to the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game set from Progressive Field. While this past weekend, Cleveland struggled mightily against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the bats put all the troubles behind them

"Everyone was taking great at-bats, just kind of feeding off of each other... getting the vibes up, and it was a lot of fun tonight," Halpin said.

And funny enough, he was the one who had some of the Guardians' best at-bats.

Leading the charge at the plate, he went 3-for-5 from the plate with three runs scored and three RBI. He also left the yard twice, which accounted for his first two home runs of his major league career.

Petey Halpin has hit his first two Major League homers tonight!



The @CleGuardians have gone yard SIX times! pic.twitter.com/vzotREWnrv — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2026

"We love Petey. Hard worker," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He brings a lot of life and energy to this team. Great teammate. Cares about winning. Cares about his teammates more than anything."

Seeing him have such success at the plate didn't warrant regular reactions, but rather excitement that hadn't been shown much this season. From the slapping to the shouting to the cheers, the dugout exploded both times Halpin unleashed his power.

That type of support goes a long way and displays just how important a positive clubhouse is to a player's confidence.

"I don't know if you noticed any of the dugout reaction," veteran Rhys Hoskins, who also hit two home runs, said to the media postgame. "But like everybody is ecstatic for that guy, for that player, because he works his tail off"

While Halpin will certainly be on this team towards the end of the campaign, with a spot likely coming from September call-ups, when Angel Martinez and Jose Ramirez return from injury, he may be the unlucky body headed back down to Triple-A. Martinez looks to be days away from being brought back off a rehab assignment down in Double-A Akron.

But this taste of success at the highest level of the game should feed him confidence that lasts through the end of the year.

He isn't just a speedster who can make incredibly athletic plays in the field anymore; he's a bat that can also change the game in the blink of an eye.

"I mean, it's really cool," starting pitcher Tanner Bibee said, who pitched a strong six innings and gave up just one run in the win. "...He definitely uplifts everyone, and he comes to the field every day, and he wasn't playing there for a little bit, and you didn't hear him say a peep about playing time or anything like that.

"Even when he got sent down, came right back up, and he went right about his business, and... it's really cool to see him do that. I mean, you saw how excited he was around the bases and the dugout. He's awesome. Super happy for him."

"I feel like you ask anyone around here... like what he means to the clubhouse. I mean, he definitely uplifts everyone"



Tanner Bibee, like many of the #Guardians tonight, giving love to Petey Halpin after his 2 homer performance



#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/A4mfbeoEtg — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 21, 2026

The Guardians, hot off Monday night's impressive showing, will return to the diamond on Tuesday, July 21, for a 6:40 p.m. EST first pitch at Progressive Field. After the 13-4 win, they'll have a chance to at least secure a series split.