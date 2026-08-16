Returning To Winning Ways: Guardians Take Down Padres For Historic Achievement

For a while there, it felt like the Cleveland Guardians weren't going to win another baseball game.

After the front office went out and made numerous moves at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, strengthening the core of the major league roster, the pieces weren't fitting into the puzzle.

But on Saturday, August 16, the Guardians stuck true to the GuardsBall mentality, putting together gritty scoring opportunities and strong pitching performances.

Taking down the San Diego Padres in game two of a three-game series, the Guardians put up six runs and held the opposition to just one. Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo tossed through six frames, allowing a measly one run while striking out seven batters.

Balancing out Cantillo's gutsy performance, RBI knocks came in from Steven Kwan, José Ramírez, Jo Adell and Patrick Bailey.

“That felt kind of reminiscent of old Guards Ball, so that was a lot of fun,” Kwan said postgame.

When reflecting on the complete all-around showing from his guys, manager Stephen Vogt was excited about the production from Cantillo and the way the offense brought in runs in different ways.

"This is what we've been talking about," Vogt said. "A game like this where we executed offensively. Obviously, the pitching - Joey Cantillo, holy smokes, that was super impressive. I mean, twenty-seven straight outs by the pitching staff without a hit, and a really, really fun night. Joey was outstanding; the bullpen was great, and moving runners and causing chaos on the bases- that, that looked like us tonight, and it was a lot of fun to see."

"This is what we've been talking about: a game like this"



(Via #Guardians Zoom) Stephen Vogt on Cleveland finally getting the complete win they have been looking for#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/pttLjR60pU — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 16, 2026

The victory not only gave the Guardians a chance to get some momentum going as a deep homestand runs through next week, but also put the organization in elite company as well.

Saturday's win was the 10,000th in club history, with Cleveland becoming the third organization in the American League to achieve such a high count of wins. They join a list that includes the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

"First of all, I wanna say congratulations to the whole organization," said Vogt. "You know, that's an unbelievable number to get to and I'm honored to be a part of it. To be here on a night like tonight and be able to contribute to that... it's a really cool feeling. I'm really happy for the fans, for the organization, for everybody. Ten thousand wins, that's a great mark for the city of Cleveland."

With the victory, the Guardians are now tied for the last American League Wild Card spot, knotted up with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers.

THERE IS A 5-WAY TIE FOR THE LAST A.L. WILD CARD SPOT pic.twitter.com/qLo7ZInkCJ — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 16, 2026

If the Guardians thought the path to the postseason was going to be easy, they were certainly mistaken.

The hope is, though, that a night like Saturday can not just give this team a boost of energy on the diamond, but the confidence and recognition off the field that they are representing such a storied organization.

And with the clock ticking, every game from here on out matters.