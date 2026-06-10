Stephen Vogt Notes Challenges Facing Chase DeLauter, Chooses Not to Overly Fixate

Chase DeLauter has cooled off quite a bit since the start of the 2026 campaign.

Following a quick start to the year, blasting four home runs in his first three regular-season major league games, he has returned back to earth.

Since the start of May, he has left the yard twice and only blasted seven extra-base hits, contributing 34 total hits. While that's not a bad mark to be at, considering his batting average is still floating around the .250 mark, seeing his bat lose a bit of that power that made him so special has been difficult to swallow.

He has also had a few blunders where he has chased pitches outside of the zone and even recently got called out on a pitch clock violation to end an inning.

Chase DeLauter strikes out on a pitch clock violation to end the inning 🙃 pic.twitter.com/05bazckfSO — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 9, 2026

That last situation came on Tuesday, June 9, in the first frame against the New York Yankees at home.

When asked about the struggles DeLauter has been going through, manager Stephen Vogt was blunt. He shared that the team isn't going to ignore them, but will also recognize that he is still young and settling into the game.

"I'd be lying if I said Chase wasn't," Vogt said when asked about DeLauter's struggles. "He's not feeling his best, right? I mean, he's not locked in, but he's been hitting some balls hard, and the beauty of Chase is, like, a night like last night, one for four with a walk. Like, that's how you salvage when you're not feeling at your best, you're still getting on base, you're still finding ways to get hits."

On the season, the 24-year-old has appeared in 64 games and recorded nearly 250 at-bats. For a player who has missed tons of time the last few seasons due to injury, never playing in that many games in a single season, is a major uptick in fatigue to get used to.

Vogt went on to say that learning to hit against big league pitchers who will adapt to your playing style is also something that DeLauter is trying to do.

"Chase is learning how to hit in the big leagues every day," he said. "I think both he and Travis are going through that. These guys have not had much time; it takes a long time to understand how to play and how to hit every single day in the big leagues..."

Can the Guardians get Chase DeLauter going again at the plate? #GuardsBall



"The power has kind've evaporated."



- @JL_Baseball



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/zX3esDMG1A pic.twitter.com/nFT4mxaGqJ — The Daily Guards (@DailyGuards) June 4, 2026

Fortunately, there is still a lot of season left for DeLauter to pull himself out of this mini-rut.

And getting these types of issues out of the way now will end up helping the team out in the long-term, especially if the Guardians are serious about making a run in the postseason.

"We talk about it all the time; we want our guys to make new mistakes," Vogt said. "We make a new mistake every day 'cause we learn from them."

Currently, the Guardians are playing host to the New York Yankees at Progressive Field for a three-game home series. With a team like the Yankees coming into town and putting together strong, highly competitive outings, it allows for the youngsters on the roster, like DeLauter, to get a feel for what could come down the line.

"We try to treat every game like a playoff game, but these have definitely had that feel, and I think it's really good, particularly for Travis and Chase, just to get that playoff atmosphere experience," Vogt said.

The Guardians and Yankees will conclude the series on Wednesday, June 10, before Cleveland welcomes the Detroit Tigers into town later this week.