Steven Kwan Leads Guardians Past White Sox as Hot Streak Continues

Just a few months ago, all signs pointed towards the Cleveland Guardians moving on from outfielder Steven Kwan.

While the four-time Golden Glove Award-winning left fielder was still one of the game's best in the open grass, at the plate, he was replaceable.

From the Season Opener through June 22, a span of 71 games and nearly 300 plate appearances, Kwan was batting a measly .206 with eight doubles and one home run. Being moved around the lineup frequently, he wasn't able to get in a groove.

But since the end of June through Friday night's win over the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland's staple in the outfield has done a 180.

On Friday, August 7, Kwan went 3-for-5 from the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. He also left the yard for his second home run of the campaign. It was his fourth three-hit game over the last 36 outings. Such a performance isn't a surprise, though, as since the end of June he is slashing .379/.455/.484 for an OPS of .938.

Steven Kwan instantly homers as the White Sox broadcaster was saying that he should not try to act like a power hitter pic.twitter.com/AvSiniHNV5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 8, 2026

He's not just getting on base, but unlocking power and pop behind his swing, something that has been a major spark for the Guardians.

His home run on Friday helped push the team over the White Sox on the road, as they would go on to win 8-2.

When reflecting on his night at the plate, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt shared that Kwan's recent success has been built on him smacking the ball the other way.

“Yeah, I mean, you hit a curveball like that when you're committed to hitting the fastball the other way, like he is," Vogt said of Kwan's home run moment. "And you know he's such a good hitter. He's able to keep his hands back, and you know I told him that two homers off the foul pole. Is this a new trend?’ So really, really fun night.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Chicago on Steven Kwan’s homer vs the White Sox:



“Yeah, I mean, you hit a curveball like that when you're committed to hitting the fastball the other way, like he is. And you know he's such a good hitter. He's able to keep his… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 8, 2026

Kwan's spray chart shows that he isn't a one-trick pony, but when he can get around on a ball, he can really mash it. This season, he has both of his home runs smacked off the right-field foul pole, while eight of his 14 doubles have been to right field as well.

He has shown that while he is known for being an opposite-field hitter, getting around on a pitch can be dangerous for the pitcher going against him.

This hot streak has completely changed the conversation surrounding Kwan and his future in The Land. Instead of being on the hot seat, his production has given him new life as a staple that the outfield can use moving forward.

Make that 20 games for Kwan as he gets on base to start the #Guardians' Sunday outing against the Diamondbacks.#GuardsBall https://t.co/bsNqEWYcdB — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 2, 2026

With the front office adding a bit more talent around him this season, with rookie Chase DeLauter emerging and power-hitter Jo Adell being acquired at the trade deadline, the pressure has been taken off Kwan to try too hard offensively. He can now just play to his strengths and be more confident.

He still has plenty of work to do to erase the damage and reputation he accidentally built from his slow start, but his numbers over the last two months show just how quickly things can change.

If this version of Kwan can stick around through the remainder of the season, an extension could end up landing on his desk to lock him down as the Guardians move into a new era.