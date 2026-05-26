Tanner Bibee's Tough Outing Against Nationals Shouldn't Be a Cause For Concern

Sometimes, it's just not your night.

And on Monday, May 25, in front of a relatively big Progressive Field crowd, Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee struggled immensely. Across three innings pitched, the 27-year-old graduate of Cal State Fullerton allowed eight hits, five of which were home runs, and seven earned runs.

That performance marked just the second time in his career that Bibee has allowed four or more deep balls in a single game, the previous coming back in April 2025 in a road contest against the Los Angeles Angels.

"It was a tough one," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "Just a lot of mistakes over the middle. Didn't really feel like he had much, you know? The fastball had some life at times... and other times it didn't. Just really, I thought it was a lack of execution, we just haven't seen that from Tanner."

Cleveland would go on to lose the contest, 10-2, with Bibee being handed his seventh loss of the season. He is now 0-7, with the Guardians winning just two games this season when he is starting.

Fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, most of the reason why he has yet to add a tick to the win column is because of the lack of run support he has received. Coming into Monday's outing, the Guardians' offense had averaged a measly 1.3 runs scored when he was on the mound.

As Bibee and Vogt both stated a few weeks back, that part of the game is completely out of his control.

"I feel like it's completely independent," Bibee said about the inability of the Guardians to pull out wins lately when he is starting back on May 10. "I mean, I go out there, and I throw up zeros and go as deep into the game and do stuff as much as I can. It's like I'm playing a very different sport than a lot of the hitters. So it's just what we do is very, it's like we coexist, but it's very different. So I feel like it's just, it's what it is. It's just baseball sometimes."

But even though Monday's showing was rocky, it shouldn't be a cause for concern moving forward.

"You know, a pitcher's record is such a weird stat, right? A lot of that's out of their control," Vogt said back on May 15. "But I think what we've seen from Tanner is... He's evolving. He's figuring out what the league is doing to him, right? He's not new anymore. He's been around; this is his fourth year. People know what he's going to bring. People know what he's going to do. And he's still able to make pitches around that and evolving his arsenal, evolving his mix."

Over the previous seven games and 41.2 innings, he had posted a 2.59 ERA with just 30 hits and 15 walks given up, striking out 34 batters along the way. This season, he hasn't been known for striking out countless batters, but rather forcing them into weak-contact hits.

That type of recent productivity shows that the opener to the Nationals was somewhat of a blooper outing. It isn't something that should be expected to be seen again moving forward.

Now, it is just up to Bibee to respond and return back to confident form on the mound.

On the season, Bibee is currently posting a 4.57 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a .256 batting average against. He has given up a staggering 12 home runs, which is really the main area of his game that needs to be addressed.

Fortunately, there is plenty of season left to see growth.

Cleveland, with a 32-24 record, is right back in action against the Nationals on Tuesday, May 26, at 6:10 p.m. EST.

Bibee, though, will have a nice break as he isn't expected to pitch until Sunday, May 31, in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox. That outing is set for 1:40 p.m. EST from Progressive Field.