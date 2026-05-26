When it rains, it pours.

And unfortunately, Logan Allen was on the tough end of a Cleveland Guardians beatdown.

On Monday, May 25, the Guardians hosted the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field to begin a three-game set. From the opening inning, it was an uphill climb for the Guardians as runs were poured on by the Nationals at-bat after at-bat.

Cleveland ended up heading home with a 10-2 loss.

Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, who had looked really solid in starts prior, unfolded early as the Nationals hung eight hits, five home runs and seven total earned runs on his head across the first three innings.

After exiting the contest, the Guardians' coaching staff turned to reliever Matt Festa, who ate up the fourth and fifth innings. From there, while righty Codi Heuer was warming up, the team decided to get Allen active.

Aug 29, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (26) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Facing a part of the lineup the team felt he was the best fit to go against, Allen entered in the top of the sixth inning. He would remain in the outing for four total innings, throwing 83 pitches.

Down a staggering 8-2, the 27-year-old was already in an incredibly tough spot. Doing what he could to try and keep the surging Nationals at bay, Allen would end up finishing with five hits and one walk allowed, giving up two unearned runs along the way. He also finished with a game-high seven strikeouts.

Logan Allen's final line in his season debut for the #Guardians:



5 Hits Allowed

2 Unearned Runs Allowed

0 Earned Runs Allowed

1 Walk Allowed

7 Strikeouts



He finishes with 83 pitches thrown across four innings.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 26, 2026

He was called up just days ago to replace a struggling Peyton Pallette out of the bullpen.

Inning By Inning For Allen

After allowing a walk in six pitches to begin the sixth inning, Allen then gave up a single on a sinker outside and away, putting two on base. The very next at-bat, though, the Guardians had a chance to snag two outs and put the inning right back in hand.

However, on a knock to third, José Ramírez couldn't pick up the ball and recorded an error, which loaded the bases. Allen struck out back-to-back batters, but then gave up a single to center field, which brought in the two unearned runs.

He then finished the inning by striking out Curtis Mead.

Logan Allen's first appearance of 2026:



2 Hits Allowed

2 Runs Allowed (Unearned)

1 Walk Allowed

3 Strikeouts



He throws 34 pitches in the top of the sixth inning.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 25, 2026

Heading back out onto the mound in the top of the seventh, there wasn't much to lose. The game was pretty much already put to bed.

Allen fought through a few tough at-bats, striking out CJ Abrams before forcing Dylan Crews to ground out and Daylen Lile to fly out.

Allen through the top of the seventh:



2IP

2 Hits Allowed

2 Unearned Runs Allowed

1 Walk Allowed

4 Strikeouts



He is up to 51 pitches through two.#GuardsBall https://t.co/tp6uMpCSDP — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 26, 2026

In the top of the eighth, Allen went to work against Jacob Young, striking him out in five pitches. He tested Young with two outside pitches before attacking the top of the zone with strikes. He moved on to face Drew Milas, making him ground out to first for two down.

He then gave up hits to Nasim Nunez and James Wood, but worked back to send down the next batter and get out of the inning.

With the game well out of hand, the Guardians opted to just ride with Allen in the ninth.

Through the top of the eighth:



3 Innings Pitched

4 Hits Allowed

2 Unearned Runs Allowed

1 Walk Allowed

6 Strikeouts



He's past 70 pitches. #GuardsBall https://t.co/JVCx3rcN0Q — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 26, 2026

Mead began the ninth by flying out, before Jose Tena was sent down on strikes. Allen then allowed a double to Crews, but pushed Lile to fly out as well.

It wasn't the most eye-popping showing for Allen in his first taste of big-league action in the 2026 campaign, but it was good enough to reinstate a bit of confidence that he could handle legitimate innings moving forward.

Now, it is just up to the Guardians coaching staff to figure out a way to use him with one of the only other lefty relievers, Erik Sabrowski, being placed on the injured list.

The Guardians and Nationals will meet back up on Tuesday, May 26, at 6:10 p.m. EST for game two of the series.