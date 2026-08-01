The Guardians May Be Better Off Standing Pat at the Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians fell to 56-55 with another offensively challenged loss on Friday to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1.

They have dropped to three games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central division and now are tied for second with the Minnesota Twins and are also tied with them for the third and final wild card spot.

There are five teams within five games of the last wild card spot. The Guardians would have to overtake the Twins and stave off the five other teams for a wild card playoff berth. The division deficit is three games compared to 15.5 last season, but last season was the exception and not the rule.

By this time in the season, the popular thought would be that the offense would be a little better and the Guardians would get hot or at least play above .500, but they just have not. For weeks, we kept asking “who should the Guardians target at the trade deadline?” But maybe the question now needs to be “should the Guardians even make a trade at the deadline?”

The Guardians are tied for dead last in runs scored at 433 and are in sole possession of last place in .OPS. The Guardians are not just one outfield bat away from competing in the American League.

“The American League is wide open” seems to be the sentiment in favor of making a trade at the deadline. However, the Guardians are 10-16 against the teams tied or ahead of them in the standings. There is no one player on the market that would close the gap between the offensive disparity between the Guardians and the competition.

Why should the Guardians trade for more pitching help?

It seems every post season the series starts off competitive, maybe steals a game or two and then ends in a flame out as the pitchers have nothing left in the tank in high leverage situations. While the saying “you can never have too much pitching” rings true for most teams, it does not apply to the Guardians. What’s the point of having a euchre hand full of hearts while the trump suit is clubs?

Four of the top five prospects are on the offensive side of the ball. The Guardians love to see their home-grown talent play at the major league level before trading them.

This team is not one hitter or one arm away from competing with the rest of the playoff teams. Give the prospects a shot and the team can be re-evaluated in the off-season. While it would be nice to go get the player of your choice, it is just not realistic with the ownership of the Guardians insistence of being last in the league in payroll.

Making a move to get into the playoffs would bring some hope for the remainder of the season, but we have seen that movie end before, usually in the first or second round. The Guardians are not a trade away from competing for a World Series, and in the end, that is the ultimate goal.