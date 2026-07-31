This Top Guardians Prospect Should Be Untouchable at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

In just a few days, the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline will be here.

And the Cleveland Guardians, who are looking to retake the top spot in the American League Central standings, are expected to make some moves before the opportunity passes.

However, when evaluating what pieces become available and what it will take to land such additions, the front office should have No. 1-ranked prospect Ralphy Velazquez off the table. While he will command interest from opposing squads, especially given how well the freshly 21-year-old has played the past few seasons, his high upside should warrant him being untouchable.

Velazquez's Quick Rise Through the System

After being selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Velazquez jumped onto the scene quickly.

He would compete with the organization's Arizona Complex League squad, posting a .348 batting average with three walks to five strikeouts across six games. During that time, he also posted three doubles and two home runs while driving in eight runs across the plate.

Seeing the excitement behind his bat, Cleveland's front office would push him into Single-A in 2024, before he eventually worked his way up to High-A by the end of the year.

Last season, in the 2025 campaign, Velazquez yet again rose through the ranks, playing most of the year in High-A before receiving a late-season promotion to Double-A Akron.

After just 36 games in 2026, Velazquez would be sent up from the Rubberducks and make his Triple-A debut with the Columbus Clippers. Within just three campaigns, he had risen from the bottom of the system to the top, now just a step away from The Show.

Akron infielder Ralphy Velazquez (24) during the home opening day game against Reading, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And throughout the journey, he had consistently grown and contributed at a high level.

This year, the native of San Pedro, Cali., owns a .276/.369/.475 slash line for an OPS worth .843. While he hasn't gotten the same production in Triple-A as he had gotten in Double-A just yet, he has still put pop on his bat and maintained composure at the plate.

As long as he remains open to growth and adapts to the level, he will be just fine by the conclusion of the season.

Jumping Ship Would Be a Bad Idea

Unless the Guardians are landing a generational player, moving Velazquez at the deadline would make little to no sense for the organization.

Historically, trading away top prospects hasn't worked out too well for them, with Tampa Bay Rays superstar Junior Caminero being a perfect example. Moving Velazquez would not just put the first base position in a difficult spot for the future, but would also give another organization a chance to showcase a prospect the Guardians have been molding into something special.

While he is likely looking at a 2027 debut in the big leagues, Cleveland cannot get lost in a win-now mindset. Yes, they have to make a few moves to get better heading into the 2026 MLB Postseason, but Velazquez doesn't need to be included in such decisions.

Instead, moving pieces around him in Triple-A makes more sense.

Does it make sense for the Guards to trade Angel Genao? #GuardsBall @CracasCade is comfortable trading Genao but wouldn’t trade Ralphy Velazquez. pic.twitter.com/DfsTKm7xht — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 30, 2026

Many other prospects in Columbus have their paths to the big leagues blocked by those at Progressive Field who seem to be staples moving forward. Angel Genao, the team's No. 3-ranked prospect, is a perfect example. He is likely not going to get a shot at the highest level of the game in Cleveland, due to Brayan Rocchio, Travis Bazzana and José Ramírez holding onto their spots.

Unlike Genao, though, Velazquez's path isn't crowded right now.

He hasn't been promoted due to the organization wanting to be patient with his development, not because guys ahead of him are staples. Veterans Rhys Hoskins and David Fry are in the picture, but may not be after this season. Third-year pro Kyle Manzardo is still young, but hasn't shown the consistency to be the future at the position.

Keeping Velazquez not only strengthens the organization's future but also prevents the Guardians from giving up on a player with an incredibly high ceiling too soon.