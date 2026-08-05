Guardians Get Clarity on New-Look Pitching Rotation With Slade Cecconi Move

The Cleveland Guardians decided to go all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring help for both the lineup and the pitching staff.

A surprise move was made to add left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, who was an All-Star this year with the Washington Nationals.

That meant someone had to be bumped from the rotation and fans now know who that will be.

Slade Cecconi set to take on a new role for the Guardians

It will be Slade Cecconi moving to the bullpen in order to free up the spot for Griffin. Zack Meisel of The Athletic shared the news Tuesday afternoon as the Guardians prepared to take on the New York Mets following the trade deadline.

Slade Cecconi will move to the bullpen.



Tanner Bibee will start tomorrow. Foster Griffin will debut Thursday.



Franco Aleman optioned to AAA. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 4, 2026

Griffin joins the rotation, Cecconi heads to the bullpen, and Franco Aleman is heading to Triple-A Columbus. Overall, the Guardians got better with these moves.

Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee, and Parker Messick knew they were safe as key members of the rotation. The question was whether it would be Cecconi or Joey Cantillo moving to the bullpen. Cecconi ended up being the obvious choice based on how his season has gone so far.

He has a 4.78 ERA with a 7.0 K/9 on the year. He did not have an outing over 5.0 innings in the month of July and had an ERA of 7.94. This came after a solid June in which his ERA was 1.88 for the month. His inconsistency was the only consistent thing about his 2026 season.

Cecconi had an up-and-down start to the year and will get the chance to be a contributor in the bullpen the rest of the way. This move may only be temporary as well, given Griffin is on a one-year deal. Cecconi may even prove he is a great bullpen arm, taking his career in an exciting new direction.

It was surprising in the best way possible to see the Guardians front office add an All-Star to the rotation instead of standing pat. Griffin is a player who reinvented himself in Japan, returning to MLB in 2026 on a prove-it deal that led him to be an All-Star and now a key deadline acquisition for the Guardians.

Cecconi, meanwhile, is still only 27 years old and will have a chance to win back his spot in 2027. That is, if the league and the players can figure out their financial situation and avoid a lost season.