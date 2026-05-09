What Patrick Bailey Trade Means for Bo Naylor's Future with Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians made a surprising midseason trade on Saturday, something that came as a surprise to many, but was much needed.

Cleveland acquired catcher Patrick Bailey from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for LHP Matt Wilkinson and the No. 29 overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft, a notable haul for the two-time Gold Glove winner.

It was clear that the Guardians were in a difficult position with their catching rotation, as veteran Austin Hedges saw more productivity in his time than Bo Naylor.

In a corresponding move, the Guardians optioned Bo Naylor to Triple-A Columbus, hoping he can spend time there improving both his offense and defense in what has been a down year for him.

With the acquisition of Patrick Bailey reshaping Cleveland’s catcher rotation, here’s what that could mean for Bo Naylor moving forward.

Naylor is no longer the Guardians’ primary option

With Bailey's arrival in Cleveland, Naylor is no longer considered a viable option on the major league roster. This marks quite the fall from grace for the former first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Naylor’s designation ends his tenure as their “catcher of the future,” even though he had been given a longer leash each season, as his struggles had remained consistent over the past few seasons.

Not only will Bailey see regular playing time at catcher for Cleveland, but veteran Austin Hedges has also experienced a resurgence both offensively and defensively. Hedges is batting .306 with one home run and four RBIs through 40 games in 2026.

Both of Cleveland’s catchers are now significantly better than what Naylor had been. Even though Bailey is batting around the same average as Naylor, his defense is what intrigued the Guardians and led them to add him in hopes that he can bring more stability moving forward.

Triple-A will be used to reinvent Naylor

The presumed reason for Naylor being optioned to Triple-A, aside from making room for Patrick Bailey on the 40-man roster, is to allow him to reinvent parts of his game away from the pressure of the big leagues.

Naylor will now have the opportunity to focus on rebuilding his confidence at the plate, something he has been known to do during his time in Columbus. The pressure faced at the major league level is never easy when trying to improve pitch recognition.

The competition will still be enough to test Naylor, but it will not be quite as demanding. His defensive numbers also declined this season, so he will be expected to refine his framing while limiting mistakes behind the plate.

This move does not mean Cleveland is giving up on Bo Naylor, as Austin Hedges is 33 years old and is not expected to maintain his high level of production forever. Naylor needs a mental reset and can work toward that while continuing to develop each day as a key piece in Triple-A.