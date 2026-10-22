What Stephen Vogt Said in Final Press Conference of 2026 MLB Season is Surprising

The Cleveland Guardians' 2026 MLB season may not have finished the way many had hoped it would, with the team being knocked out of the postseason race in the American League Championship Series.

And to add insult to injury, the moment the Guardians lost in Game 6 of the ALCS to the Tampa Bay Rays, rumors began swirling about the future of the organization.

What will the offseason look like for the Cleveland Guardians? Will the front office re-sign veterans like Nathaniel Lowe or Rhys Hoskins? Is Steven Kwan on the trade block? And perhaps most importantly, what comes next for manager Stephen Vogt?

While many questions remain unanswered, at least for the time being, the one surrounding Vogt’s future has finally been answered.

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Vogt, in front of the media attending a press conference at Progressive Field, shared where his headspace is currently at.

"You've gotten more phone calls than I have," Vogt said jokingly when asked about the potential interest in the Seattle Mariners' open job. "I have not heard a word about it, and I am under contract here, and I love Cleveland. I would love to be close to my family if I am being honest. I miss them every day. It is the hardest part of this job.

"But I am committed to being here in Cleveland and I hope I am here for a long time."

For many, such a statement may be surprising.

Because Vogt, a family man and incredibly successful manager throughout his young career, could likely easily return back to the West Coast if he wanted to. And many thought he would if given the opportunity.

But right now, he seems locked in on leading the Guardians to the promised land.

"I am committed to being here in Cleveland and I hope I am here for a long time"#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt addresses speculation around potential interest in the Seattle Mariners job #GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/RppqH1wAN9 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 22, 2026

Vogt led the Guardians to an 85-77 overall record in the 2026 campaign, which was good enough for the team to win the American League Central, the AL Divisional Series and take home two wins in the ALCS.

"I had a blast," Vogt said, reflecting on the year. "I couldn't be more proud of our group. I mean, obviously, we wish we were still playing. We wish we weren't here today. But when you zoom out and look at this body of work this team put together and the experiences that we had together, I mean only one team gets to win the last game of the year.

"And unfortunately that is not us this year. But we had a blast. This group came together, worked extremely hard. Was prepared. Went out and played to our best ability. And we had a blast while doing it."

While the season certainly hadn't ended the way he wanted to, the Guardians put together yet another respectable journey under his command.

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is staying in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. He misses his family, but remains committed to his current spot as the Guardians’ manager. #StandGuard — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 22, 2026

The path ahead for Vogt is bright, especially in Cleveland. Not only does the team have a solid major league squad, but it also has tremendous amounts of intriguing talent down in the minor league system.

Players like Kahlil Watson, Ralphy Velazquez, Cooper Ingle, Khal Stephen and many others are all on a path to make an impact at the big league level in the next few campaigns. With the right development, they could be critical in helping the Guardians hoist the Commissioner's Trophy in due time.

And now, with Vogt's future in Cleveland secured, the focus shifts beyond the organization and toward the league as a whole. The Guardians have plenty of reasons to be optimistic, especially with Vogt at the helm, but the next chapter of baseball's storied history remains uncertain.

One big question sits over the entire sport: Will there even be baseball in 2027?