What the Guardians' Pitching Rotation Should Look Like in the Postseason

The Cleveland Guardians have officially locked themselves into a playoff spot, but it's currently undecided as to where they’ll find themselves and when their first game will be.

Whether it’s a Wild Card appearance or a First-Round Bye, the Guardians need to be prepared for their best chance at competing for a championship with the way the American League has turned out this season.

One of their main keys to competing in the playoffs is their pitching rotation, as their matchups are going to be difficult no matter what round they find themselves in. With Parker Messick and Gavin Williams leading their group, followed by Foster Griffin and Tanner Bibee, there’s no doubt this rotation can take them far.

The real question is how far this rotation can take them.

Williams helped the Guardians secure a win on Friday night over the Royals, and Bibee will look to bring home a win on Saturday night in game two. Sunday’s season finale is currently undecided as to who will be their starter.

This is mainly because it could have serious implications on who then starts in the playoffs especially if Cleveland has to turn around and play in the Wild Card starting this Tuesday. The Guardians have to be very strategic on how they plan this, but here’s a look at how it could turn out.

Guardians playoff pitching rotation

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) on the mound during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this first scenario, let’s assume the Guardians play in the Wild Card this upcoming week. We’ll also assume Foster Griffin or Joey Cantillo start Sunday’s final game, even though Cantillo has been playing really good as a relief pitcher as of late when covering for Daniel Espino.

That would take us to the top of the rotation once again, which means their All-Star ace Parker Messick would be on the mound for game one of the playoffs. This would be followed by Gavin Williams, then Tanner Bibee, and lastly Foster Griffin.

This is the most ideal scenario, as this gives Cleveland their best chance at taking a commanding lead in the first two games over whoever their opponent would be between two AL West teams in the Houston Astros or the Texas Rangers.

Regardless, the Wild Card is a best-of-three series, so the Guardians wouldn’t have to exude much of their starting pitching. Now, say the Guardians get the First-Round Bye, that only helps Cleveland in terms of resting their starters and making sure their rotation is as sound as possible.

It would likely still follow the typical pitching rotation they’ve featured this season, with Messick starting game one, followed by Williams, Bibee, Griffin, Cantillo, or Espino. That’s a recipe for success and would make the Guardians feel more comfortable with their chances.

There is still work to be done in determining where the Guardians will find themselves in the playoff bracket. That will all be decided following Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.