Where the Guardians Went Wrong in Game 5 ALCS Loss to Rays

Throughout the entire 2026 MLB regular season, one major concern followed the team around: offensive inconsistencies.

And unfortunately, while the "Guards Ball" magic followed them around and propelled them all the way to the American League Championship Series, the offense's continued struggles may be what sinks them.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the Guardians dropped Game 5 of the ALCS to the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, with the offense putting up yet another frustrating performance. For the fourth straight game, the team managed to score three runs or fewer.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Three fastballs and a really good changeup," Vogt said, on what was working from Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. "You know, I thought we worked some good counts against him. I thought we laid off some tough pitches, but it's really hard to square up with three fastballs like that. And he had them all working. The cutter was moving more than it was the other night, and the sinker was coming back.



"And he was hitting the top rail with the four-seam really well, so tip your cap to him. He threw the ball excellently tonight."

Rasmussen finished Sunday's game with seven innings pitched, striking out six and adding just four hits, one walk and one earned run allowed. He only threw 95 pitches, too.

His best streak came from the last out of the first inning through the first out of the sixth inning, when he forced the Guardians' offense into seven groundouts and six strikeouts, allowing just one walk. If Cleveland had any chance at winning the game, it was getting to Rasmussen early.

Unfortunately, that just didn't happen.

While he deserves all the credit in the world, Cleveland's offense has made even some of the league's more average or below-average pitchers look better than they actually are this season.

As a team, the Guardians ranked towards the bottom of the league in every major offensive regular season statistic.

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (1) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They finished 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 27th in slugging percentage, 26th in OPS and 24th in total hits. They also didn't flash much power, ranking 27th in total home runs with just 162.

The team leader was Angel Martinez, who smacked 18, but hasn't replicated such efforts in the postseason, leading to him being benched for rookie Petey Halpin.

That situation alone shows just how wonky and inconsistent the Guardians' season has been in 2026.

And while now is not the time for the Guardians to be on one of their dry spells, unfortunately, it seems there is nothing they can do to stop it besides... just hitting the ball.

Heading into what could end up being the season finale for the Guardians, the offense will have to arrive ready to go. Even if the pitching staff experiences a few bumps in the road, with a Game 6 starter still yet to be named, the stress will be on getting the offense going early.

In order to beat the pesky Rays, the Guardians will have to put them on their heels fast, especially at home.

The two sides will play Game 6 of the ALCS from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., at 8:08 p.m. EST.