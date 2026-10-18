3 Moments that Changed Game 4 of the ALCS: Guardians vs. Rays

The Cleveland Guardians were really looking forward to getting back in front of their home crowd at Progressive Field for Game 4, especially after it was postponed and moved up from yesterday to today.

Most fans were hoping the Guardians would take care of business in the original Friday Game 4 to set up a huge Saturday night’s Game 5, but fans know about the weather delays all too well. The Guardians would go on to lose 7-3 versus the Rays on Saturday and looked a bit lost.

Cleveland carried a ton of momentum into this game, but the extra day off always comes with positives and negatives. As for this game, that can also be said. There were a few moments of fight and spirit, as well as a few that truly impacted the final outcome.

Here are three moments that changed everything in Game 4 of the ALCS:

Chase DeLauter’s error in right field was a really costly mistake

This game was looking as if it were going to head to extra innings still tied at one run apiece based on how these two teams were pitching. Cleveland’s first few relievers did allow for the Rays to climb back into it, but the seventh inning was where it came crashing down.

In stepped reliever Slade Cecconi to try and hold off the Rays offense but gave up a single that went past Travis Bazzana into right field. DeLauter had a play on the ball, but his head must have been a few ticks ahead of his glove as he allowed the ball to slip by him as well.

That was one of those plays that can’t happen in key moments like that, as this allowed for two runs to score off of that one error. It’s clear that took the wind out of Cleveland’s sails, as Rays felt the momentum swing in their favor in a heartbeat.

Junior Caminero found a way to break the tie after three scoreless innings from both teams

Before the decisive fielding error, the one all tie was broken in the sixth inning by Caminero, who was notably struggling against Cleveland’s pitchers up to that point. While it was only one run scored to give the Rays the lead, this was where the tides changed in this game.

Relief pitcher Daniel Espino had been lights out in his previous appearances out of the bullpen but just left one hanging over the plate for Caminero to take a chance on.

For a guy that was traded from the Guardians early in his career, Caminero stepped up for the Rays when they needed him most. There had to have been some personal feelings behind that big swing to get himself back on track.

Yandy Diaz closed the door on any late game rally by the Guardians

Cleveland fought back to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to two in the bottom of the seventh inning, which showed they weren’t letting a single error dictate this game. After a Bazzana home run to put one run on the board, Brayan Rocchio came up big with an RBI single to bring them closer.

That takes us to the ninth inning, as the Guardians were ready to leave it all on the field to try and rally back in front of their home crowd. Diaz had other plans, as he crushed a two-run home run to right field to put this one on ice.

Another former Guardian, Diaz is one of Tampa Bay’s best players and also showed he’s still a factor in this series after a slow start. Cleveland will look to get a win back on Sunday in Game 5, as this series sits all tied up.