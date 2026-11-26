The Cleveland Guardians had a stellar season in 2026 and could look to make a real championship run next season.

Of course, a few upgrades are needed for this team to make some noise. With the expectation of a salary cap increase, that could work in Cleveland’s favor as they search for sensible trade targets.

After the Guardians’ loss in the ALCS, it’s clear there are a few holes in their roster that need to be addressed. Their wave of youth that stepped up big for them this season gives them hope for the near future, but a few more veteran additions could make this team a serious threat.

It would be smart for Cleveland to pursue high-level targets in this scenario, as it’s clear this team may only be a couple of players away from contending.

Here are two trade targets the Guardians could look to trade for this offseason:

A reunion with Yandy Diaz could make sense with first base uncertainty

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) looks on during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz spent his first two seasons of his career in Cleveland before he was traded to Tampa Bay, where he has spent the last eight seasons building his reputation as a real power hitter.

As Diaz continues to get older and other reliable names have risen through the Rays system to the major leagues, the Rays could be willing to trade him back to the team that gave him a chance to start his career.

Tampa Bay has Jonathan Aranda at first base, who split time with Diaz this season in their run to the World Series. With Aranda’s success and the Rays’ willingness to make other moves, Diaz could look to start elsewhere.

Diaz hasn’t slowed down even at 35 years old, as he had a .293 batting average with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs in 2026. Right now, the Guardians don’t have a solid starting option heading into 2027 and might call up another top prospect, Ralphy Velazquez, to fill that need.

If that ends up being the case, adding Diaz to that position group could really help Velazquez’s development in his first major league season.

Trading for Ketel Marte would help Travis Bazzana’s development as a player

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been an ongoing story dating back to this season regarding Marte and his situation in Arizona. It’s clear he wants to be traded, but nobody has made a move for the second baseman yet.

Marte has been with the Diamondbacks since 2017, helping the team reach the World Series in 2023 with his tremendous play in the infield and at the plate. In 2026, Marte had a lower-production season, batting .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Regardless of how that impacts Cleveland’s offseason plans, it’s no secret that the addition of Marte would significantly improve the Guardians’ infield.

The Guardians saw plenty of promise at second base in their first overall pick, Travis Bazzana, and adding Marte into the mix could help Bazzana’s development moving forward.

With Bazzana’s athleticism, Cleveland could experiment with trying him out at different positions both in the infield and the outfield. His defensive play would easily translate elsewhere on the field while adding a high-caliber player like Marte.

It’s never a bad thing to add as many high-level players to a team that is pushing for a championship. If the Guardians want to get over the hump in 2027, trading for Marte is a step in the right direction to make that dream a reality.