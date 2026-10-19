How the Guardians Can Get Back on Track Following Gut-Wrenching ALCS Game 5 Loss

Drew Rasmussen shut down the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS. The Tampa Bay Rays starter pitched 7.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one run. He also struck out six Cleveland hitters in his dominant performance. At one point, he faced 14 straight batters without allowing a hit.

Rasmussen continues his dominant postseason run; in 21.0 innings so far, he has surrendered only 3 runs and struck out 23 batters. He is now the second pitcher in the previous five postseasons with multiple 7+ inning starts allowing one run or fewer.

Drew Rasmussen continues to absolutely DOMINATE this postseason! 😤 pic.twitter.com/uLNtpwd5AA — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 18, 2026

After the loss, Cleveland is backed up against the wall, trailing 3-2 in the series, and the remaining ALCS games are now elimination games. The series now shifts to St. Petersburg, as the Rays will have a home stand for the remainder of the series.

The series won't get any easier; however, after Game Five, Stephen Vogt said Gavin Williams won't start Game Six.

Stephen Vogt just told us postgame that they are still working through their pitching plans for Game 6, but that Gavin Williams is not an option on short rest. — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) October 19, 2026

All of these factors boil down to a clear narrative for the Guardians as the ALCS continues. It is going to take a put-together effort from the entire team to keep the season and world series hopes alive.

Scoring Four Runs is Essential For Victory

The narrative for all teams this postseason is that scoring four runs in a game gives a team a strong chance of winning. For Cleveland, all five of their 2026 postseason losses came when the Guardians failed to score four runs. The lone time the Guardians escaped with a victory while failing to score four runs was Game Five of the ALDS.

Put simply, the Guardians are special to watch when their offense is on. Cleveland has had two nine-run outings and one seven-run performance so far in the postseason. A big factor in the offensive production is the performance of José Ramírez.

When the Guardians lose, José Ramírez is 2-for-17 at the plate. By contrast, when Cleveland wins, he is 10-for-20. It is clear that the offense revolves around the production that their superstar brings to the table. José Ramírez must have solid offensive outings for the Guardians to stay alive.

The Guardians need to win twice at Tropicana Field to get to the World Series. Otherwise, this was the final game at Progressive Field in 2026. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 18, 2026

Defensive Perfection Is Crucial in Tight Games

Despite a .985 fielding percentage this season, defensive mishaps have plagued the Guardians in the ALCS. An error in Game Two by José Ramírez opened the door for the Rays to win by a 3-1 final score. In Game Four, Chase DeLauter made an error in right field that allowed three runs to score, pushing the game out of reach.

While the Guardians committed no errors in Game Five, a slow chopper from Chandler Simpson in the first inning led to a tough play for Brayan Rocchio, who double-clutched the throw to first and couldn't get Simpson out.

With the bases loaded after the play, the Rays struck first, and Parker Messick walked in a run. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said in a press conference on October 12th that defense would be a deciding factor in the series. "I think a lot of this is going to come down to defensive execution," he said.

If Cleveland Wins Game Six, They Have the Edge in Game Seven

With Gavin Williams unavailable for Game Six, the Guardians will play a bullpen game. If Cleveland can win, it will set up Williams for a Game Seven start.

In four postseason appearances, Williams has a 2-0 record, a 2.16 ERA, and a 0.84 WHIP over 16 2/3 innings. He has also struck out an impressive 33 hitters. In his only start against Tampa Bay so far, he pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out nine. Williams has simply been dominant so far this postseason.

“The group I’m betting on to get this done is our guys,” Stephen Vogt said of the Guardians facing elimination in Tampa. #Guardsball



Video: @Callme_eiffel, https://t.co/ZSKkVzs2Gs pic.twitter.com/PwYafD3tXj — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 19, 2026

The Guardians are undefeated in two elimination games so far this postseason. "Our backs have been against the wall for a long time," said Stephen Vogt. "This is when this team thrives," he added. If Cleveland can force a Game Seven, the odds favor them, with Williams as an x-factor throughout the postseason.