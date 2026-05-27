Will Dion Makes Guardians History in Guardians Loss to Nationals on Tuesday Night

The Cleveland Guardians decided to get Will Dion his first taste of major league action and make his debut on Tuesday, May 26.

In the seventh inning of a contest against the Washington Nationals, the Guardians coaching staff turned to Dion to close out the game with the team trailing, 4-1. Had the offense gotten going, some of the club’s high-leverage arms likely would’ve entered the game. Instead, Cleveland decided to ride things out with Dion on the mound.

Prior to Tuesday night's affair, the 26-year-old made history as the first player in franchise history to sport the No. 98 on his jersey.

"Will Dion, his major league debut, we needed three innings and he did it efficiently," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "Had a tough luck two run double there at the end, but, great job by the bullpen."

He ended up going through the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs. He also struck out three batters.

To get in such a difficult spot, though, where the offense wasn't able to generate any early momentum to put runs on the board, Cleveland's starting pitcher, Joey Cantillo, gave up four total earned runs across the first two innings. He finished with three hits and four walks allowed, throwing 69 pitches.

"Joey wasn't his best tonight. Command wasn't really there. 70 pitches through two innings, three hits... So just a lot of deep counts, lack of execution," Vogt said. "We've seen Joey's been throwing the ball really well, again, just another weird night. Just wasn't his night."

Eventually, the final score climbed all the way up to 6-3, with the Guardians being on the losing end.

While it's tough to see such a strugglesome outing from the Guardians in back-to-back games, bumps in the road are bound to occur, especially in such a long season.

A few of the bright spots for the Guardians was seeing Dion look solid in his debut, even if he cracked in the ninth, and also getting leadoff batter Travis Bazzana on base with two walks and a double. That type of productivity from Bazzana was exactly what the team was missing when Steven Kwan was in the spot in the early parts of the year.

His counterpart, Brayan Rocchio, also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a hit-by-pitch.

If those two can keep their current pace going, Cleveland's top and bottom spots in the lineup will remain dangerous.

The Guardians will return to the diamond on Wednesday, May 27, for a mid-day contest against the Nationals to wrap up the series. The two sides will meet at 1:10 p.m. EST.