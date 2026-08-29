Winning Streak Ends As Guardians Offense Falls Apart Against Royals

It was only a matter of time before the Cleveland Guardians lost again.

But the offense falling apart and going silent again certainly didn't feel good.

After dominating the last seven outings, pushing themselves above .500 and back towards the top of the American League Central, the Guardians returned to earth. On Friday, August 28, in front of a packed house at Progressive Field, Cleveland mustered just six hits in a 3-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Royals starter Michael Wacha had his way, going eight innings with just four hits allowed, zero walks and runs, all while striking out 10 batters.

"He wasn't missing, I mean, he was attacking, he was, changing speeds, using both sides of the plate," manager Stephen Vogt said about Wacha's night against Cleveland. "I mean, that cutter tonight was really good. I mean, he was backdoorin' it late, crowding us early with it. He had more fastball velocity than he's had his last, handful of starts, he ran it up to 98 on us, and, got the changeup and used the curveball kind of at random. So, he pitched an excellent game."

"He wasn't missing. I mean, he was attacking"#Guardians Stephen Vogt on what made Michael Wacha so effective vs. Cleveland tonight #GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/cAumMG5H6M — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 29, 2026

The game was knotted at zeroes heading into the fifth inning, with the Royals finally breaking things open after a few batters.

Bobby Witt Jr. lined a double to left field, before Jac Caglianone flew out to center field. Witt, though, was able to tag-up and get to third.

With just one out and Witt on third, Salvador Perez would ground out, scoring the speedster to get the Royals on the board. They took a 1-0 lead.

Starter Tanner Bibee would go on to finish the frame without giving up anymore damage, and would even pitch through the sixth. He eventually bowed out with seven hits, two walks and one earned run allowed across six. He also tacked on five strikeouts.

"Tanner's had some tough luck with getting run support, some tough luck in other areas," Vogt said. "But you know, he continues to do his job, and that's all he can control.

Aug 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) talks with catcher Patrick Bailey (16) during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Up until Bibee's exit, the Guardians' strugglesome play at the plate only contributed three hits, continuing the storyline surrounding the lack of help he has gotten all year long.

"I mean, my job is to go out there and keep the team in the game," Bibee said when asked about that lack of support postgame. "I feel like it really doesn't matter... My job is very separate from what they're doing."

The bullpen worked hard to keep the offense in the game, with relievers Tim Herrin and Craig Yoho holding down the fort.

Unfortunately, Yoho slipped up in the ninth, allowing a two-run blast from the bat of Carter Jensen. That moment shot down any of the Guardians' hopes to pull off a ninth-inning comeback.

"Just unfortunate to have the one pitch, you know, go over the fence. But I thought we pitched excellent tonight," Vogt concluded.

The Guardians will look to get right back in the win column on Saturday, August 29, as they play game two of the series. The two sides will clash earlier in the day at 4:10 p.m. EST.