Joey Cantillo Posts Weird Final Line, But Guardians Take Seventh Straight vs. Angels

Well, it's not every day that a starting pitcher is going to walk seven batters.

And it's certainly even more rare to see that pitcher get through six frames and help guide his team to a victory.

On Wednesday, August 26, Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo did exactly that, pitching through six innings and helping the team pull off a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Angels, 4-3.

🚨 PITCHERGAMI 🚨



Joey Cantillo just threw a line that has NEVER happened in MLB history:



6.0 IP | 2 H | 2 ER | 7 BB | 1 K



CLE @ LAA

That's the 344th Pitchergami of 2026 and 1 of 83,569+ unique lines on record. — Pitchergami (@pitchergami) August 26, 2026

“I think we're just trusting each other," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame when reflecting on the victory. "I think it's kind of the boring answer, but I'm not trying to do too much. Nobody's trying to save their season in one swing. It's one of those things again. I feel like someone tries to hit the five-run homer, and it's like… you know we're just trying to get some traffic going.

"So believing in each other, obviously the new guys as well. I'm really great at-bats. I think it's the culmination of all that.”

After giving up one run in the first and two runs in the second, the Guardians played the rest of the game from behind. Eventually, the offense got going, scoring a run to answer back in the fifth.

It was the rookie, Travis Bazzana, who was able to send a sacrifice fly to left fielder Jose Siri, scoring Brayan Rocchio. He helped cut the deficit to two runs.

From that inning forward, Cantillo would hold the Angels at bay before the bullpen entered and did the same. Cantillo's day ended with just two hits, three runs, two earned runs allowed, but seven walks given up, after leaving the game at the start of the seventh. He also struck out one batter.

“Man, what a performance," Vogt said. "He did not have his best stuff today. Did not have his best command, but to gut out 6 innings, 3 runs, on a day we absolutely needed 6 innings from him. Just such a great performance by Joey, and like I said, didn't have his best stuff, didn't have his best command, but found ways to get quick outs. He and Hedgey both great job getting through six.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in LA on Joey Cantillo’s outing vs the Angels:



“Man, what a performance. He did not have his best stuff today. Did not have his best command, but to gut out 6 innings, 3 runs, on a day we absolutely needed 6 innings from him. Just… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 26, 2026

Tim Herrin and Hunter Gaddis would guide the Guardians through the seventh and eighth, with the rally at the plate continuing.

With two runners on base and just one out on the board, newcomer Nathaniel Lowe stepped up to the plate and singled to left field, sending Bazzana around the base paths to score. Now, the Guardians were within a run.

In the ninth, the comeback kept on going.

Angel Genao started out the frame by grounding out, and still down a run, the coaching staff decided to make a change. They brought Chase DeLauter off the bench, who has been injured as of late, to pinch-hit for Austin Hedges.

He would waltz into the batter's box before singling to center, getting the offense going. From there, Rocchio would single and Steven Kwan would smack a ground-rule double, getting the game all tied up.

With one out and runners on second and third, all Cleveland's next batter had to do was get something deep into the outfield.

And Bazzana would do just that, sac flying to right field to push the Guardians ahead 4-3.

“Yeah, you know Travis was going through it there for a while, and like we talked about, just got to stay stubborn to who he is," Vogt said. "And he had some huge swings of the bats, and, you know, even the bunt single to get us going. He's finding ways to impact games, playing great defense, and yeah, Travis has been great for us all year.”

Erik Sabrowski entered for the ninth, allowing just one hit but striking out one, to close the game and record his first save of the 2026 campaign.

Yet another come-from-behind victory was found by the Guardians, and this time, it helped continue pushing them up the American League Central standings. They are now just 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in first place with a record of 68-66.