3 Bold Cleveland Guardians Trade Deadline Predictions
It’s officially MLB trade deadline week!
While some deals have already started to go down across the league, the activity will certainly pick up in the next few days before July 31’s 6:00 PM EST deadline.
With that deadline just days away, here are three bold predictions about the move the Cleveland Guardians will, or won’t, make before then.
1. Carlos Santana Gets Traded
Carlos Santana doesn’t have a ton of trade value right now. His bat has been struggling over the last month as the 39-year-old continues to show signs that Father Time is catching up.
However, Cleveland could still be motivated to find a deal to move him, which would open up more playing time at first base for Kyle Manzardo, and hopefully C.J. Kayfus if he gets promoted sometime this season.
The Guardians likely wouldn’t get too much in return for Santana, who signed a one-year $12 million contract before the season started.
However, a contender looking for veteran depth to add to their bench could find some value in adding Santana for a playoff run.
2. Cade Smith, Emmanuel Clase, and Steven Kwan All Stay Put
Over the last few weeks, the three names that have been at the center of Guardians trade rumors are Cade Smith, Emmanuel Clase, and Steven Kwan.
A trade involving Cade and Kwan always seemed unlikely, given their talent and team control, but a Clase trade was much more realistic.
However, the Guardians are currently still in the playoff picture and will need all the bullpen help they can get if they hope to get back to the postseason this year.
Plus, if the Guardians still look to trade one of these three in the offseason, their value should still be the same as it is right now.
3. Guardians Don’t Trade For An Outfielder
The Guardians need outfield help badly.
Any player the Guardians do trade for should be under team control for the foreseeable future. However, it doesn’t look like it’ll be a favorable market for teams looking to add an impact outfielder in the next few days.
The only potential trade candidates who fit that profile are Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Jesus Sanchez, or possibly Adolis Garcia.
Duran is a solid option, but won’t come cheap. Garcia has had his big moment, but has struggled at the plate the last two seasons.
Are any of those players worth getting into a bidding war for? At this point, it makes sense for the Guardians to stick with their current outfield and address this position group in the offseason.
