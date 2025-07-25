This Trade Could Have Just Set The Trade Value for Guardians Veteran
The Arizona Diamondbacks seemingly started the MLB trade deadline action on Thursday night, sending former Cleveland Guardians slugger to the Seattle Mariners.
Even though the Guardians weren't involved in this transaction, it could still affect and shed some light on their trade deadline plans.
Cleveland also has a first baseman who has been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline: Carlos Santana.
Seeing what the D-Backs got in return for Naylor could give the Guardians an idea of what Santana's trade value is.
Seattle sent the Diamondbacks LHP Brandyn Garcia (Seattle's No. 13 prospect) and RHP Ashton Izzi (Seattle's No. 16 prospect) for Naylor.
Garcia has a 3.51 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP in the minors this season, while Izzi is still at High-A. Both pitchers could be solid contributors at the big league level, but they're far from a sure-fire thing.
Considering this is what the Diamondbacks got in return for Naylor, who has a slashline of .292/.360/.447 and a .807 OPS this season, Cleveland shouldn't expect too much in a potential trade package for Santana.
The 39-year-old is still playing Gold Glove caliber defense at first base, but has watched his offensive numbers plummet, especially over the last month.
On the season, Santana has a .664 OPS and a wRC+ of 91.
Santana does bring unique value to a team that can't be measured in statistics.
Throughout his entire career, he has been known as a phenomenal locker room presence and has previous playoff experience that a contender may find valuable.
If the Guardians do trade the franchise icon, they're likely looking at a return that consists of a High-A player or an underperforming Double-A player.
