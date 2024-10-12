3 Guardians Players Under Most Pressure In Game 5 vs Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians have forced a Game 5 in their ALDS matchup versus the Detroit Tigers and will get to host the winner-take-all affair at Progressive Field on Saturday afternoon.
It certainly hasn't been easy for the Guardians, who were shut out in Games 2 and 3 before bouncing back with a 5-4 win in Game 4.
There is a whole lot of pressure on Cleveland heading into this matchup, but who is shouldering the most?
Here are the three Guardians players under the most pressure heading into Game 5.
Andres Gimenez, 2B
Typically, you wouldn't expect a relatively light-hitting second baseman to bear much of a load in a playoff series, but in the case of Andres Gimenez, things are different.
Why? Because Gimenez was the primary piece that the Guardians received in return from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade, and he has logged just one hit in 15 plate appearances against the Tigers. He has also struck out six times in the series.
Gimenez is mostly known for his glove, but that .205 OPS in these playoffs is ugly, and he owns a lifetime .348 OPS in 11 postseason games, It's time for Gimenez—who actually registered an .837 OPS in 2022—to get going.
Emmanuel Clase, RP
During the regular season, Emmanuel Clase was virtually unhittable. He logged a 0.61 ERA and a 0.659 WHIP. He boasted a ridiculous 674 ERA+. He drew comparisons to Mariano Rivera and then some.
However, it has been a different story during the ALDS.
Clase surrendered a game-deciding three-run home run to Kerry Carpenter in Game 2, and he also gave up a run in Game 4.
Small sample size, sure, but this is a closer who hadn't coughed up a single earned run since August. Playoff baseball is certainly different, and Clase is finding that out the hard way.
The Guardians will need the 26-year-old to be much better if a save situation arises in Game 5.
Jose Ramirez, 3B
That brings us to Cleveland's most important player: Jose Ramirez.
Ramirez hit a huge home run in the fifth inning of Game 4, but on the series overall, he is just 2-for-14. For a six-time All-Star with considerable playoff experience, that won't cut it.
If the Guardians lose Game 5 and Ramirez puts forth a poor showing, there is no question much of the blame for the series loss will be levied against him, especially when you account for the fact that Cleveland's starting pitching has actually been good.
Plus, Ramirez owns a career .642 OPS through 36 playoff games. If he played in New York or another major market, you know the label he would have by this point. Just ask Aaron Judge.
Let's see if Ramirez can deliver in the closeout game.