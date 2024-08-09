This Minor League Pitcher Could Help The Cleveland Guardians Down The Stretch
The Cleveland Guardians have had one of, if now the best, bullpen in baseball this season.
They have the best ERA (2.68) and lowest WHIP (1.07) in MLB, signaling their dominance. However, this group has been overworked due to the starting rotation’s injuries and shortcomings, and the bullpen could use a fresh arm they can use in high-leverage situations.
Lucky for the Guardians, they have a minor league pitcher who could be a key contributor for the team down the stretch. That’s 23-year-old Andrew Walters, who’s currently Cleveland’s Triple-A squad, the Columbus Clippers.
The counting stats certainly show how dominant of a season the 23-year-old is having. Walters, a 2023 draft pick, has a 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and an opponent average of .195 across Double-A and Triple-A this season. Seven of his 38 appearcnes have ended with a save for his team which proves Walters is ready to pitch in high-leverage situations.
One of Walters’ biggest strengths is his swing-and-miss ability. He had a 46.3 percent strikeout rate at Double-A and currently has a 29 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A. Major league relievers need to be able to throw strikes and have complete command of their pitches; Walters has demonstrated just that.
The one concern with Walters is the number of fly balls he gives up. He currently has a ground ball rate of just 14.6 percent at Triple-A. Right now, that isn’t hurting his stats too much in the minors, but those pop-outs could turn into extra-base hits and home runs when he faces more skilled and stronger hitters.
As good as Cleveland’s bullpen has been, another arm down the stretch will be important, and there’s one ready and waiting from them in Walters.