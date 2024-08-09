This Minor League Pitcher Could Help The Cleveland Guardians Down The Stretch

#Guardians 23yr old RHP relief prospect Andrew Walters picked up his 5th save for Columbus striking out a pair of Memphis batters.



Walters hasn't allowed a run over his last 11 appearances.



Line - 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO



Last 11 - 10.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 8BB 17SO 0.00 ERA



2024… pic.twitter.com/ByNUAoNG9w