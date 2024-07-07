Cleveland Guardians’ Angel Martinez Could Be a Star in the Making
Even though Cleveland Guardians youngster Angel Martinez has only played four games in the MLB, the highly-touted prospect is already making a name for himself.
The No. 9 overall prospect in the Guardians minor league system (according to MLB.com) was called up from Triple-A on June 21 and made his major-league debut the next day against the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite not getting a hit in his first start and being sent back down to Columbus for a short stint, Martinez would quickly find his rhythm in Cleveland.
In his past three starts with the Guardians, the 22-year-old went 5-for-10 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.
During Martinez's last start against the San Francisco Giants, Martinez took over the 2-hole for the Guardians and did not disappoint. Starting in center field, he displayed his discipline at the plate by drawing three walks while recording a double.
With Steven Kwan leading off and Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor batting third and fourth, respectively, the Guardians have been unable to solidify the second spot of the batting order. Second basemen Andres Gimenez filled this spot for the Guardians early in 2024, but he has faced his woes at the dish this year. Manager Stephen Vogt has tried a few different combinations, but none have been able to stick.
Contact ability with gap-to-gap power has been something the Guardians have lacked from the No. 2 hitter this year, and Martinez has proven that he could potentially fill the void.
Martinez popped on many fans' radars during spring training this year after being featured in 13 games. He finished his time in Arizona with a .423 batting average along with two home runs and seven RBI. Hopes were high for the Dominican Republic native heading into the regular season. However, he suffered a left hamate fracture in early April and was placed on the 60-day IL.
Upon his return from injury, Martinez returned to his old self and batted .316 with six doubles and 15 RBI before getting the call up to Cleveland.
While outfielder Will Brennan is close to making his comeback from the 10-day IL, Martinez has made the decision tough for the Guardians on who to send back down. Martinez was originally called up from Triple-A to fill in for Brennan, so many fans are questioning who is on the bubble.
One possible candidate is third basemen Gabriel Arias, as the young switch-hitter continues to struggle at the plate this season. In 16 games this year, Arias is batting .191 with 53 strikeouts. This seems to be a common occurrence for Arias, as he has faced his ups and downs throughout his time in the majors.
Whether Martinez remains in the starting lineup or goes back down to Columbus, the Guardians may have found their 2-hitter.