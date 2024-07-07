Cleveland Guardians’ Angel Martinez Could Be a Star in the Making

#Guardians 22yr old switch hitting (INF/OF) prospect Angel Martinez blasts a 371 foot 2-run HR 98.9 mph off the bat in the 7th inning for Columbus against Toledo. Martinez is currently a triple shy of a cycle (3-4 R 2B HR 2RBI) at the plate. The HR was his 5th of the season.… pic.twitter.com/qKVqWcuOxJ