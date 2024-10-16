Cleveland Guardians Biggest Weakness Being Exposed In Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians' biggest weakness has been obvious since the team departed spring training for Opening Day at the end of March. They have lacked starting pitching depth all year. At some point, it was going to catch up to them, and now that's coming back to hurt them in the playoffs.
The Guardians used 14 different starters throughout the year. During the regular season, they combined a 4.40 ERA, which was the seventh-worst in the majors, and a 1.32 WHIP, which was the bottom five in the American League.
Everyone knew this wasn't going to cut once the postseason came around.
Cleveland attempted to address this by signing Matthew Boyd and trading for Alex Cobb as late-season additions. But despite Boyd's impressive second-half resurgence and strong playoff starts, it still hasn't been enough for the Guardians.
This drawback, which had been clear all summer, is exposed in the playoffs and will hurt Cleveland in the fall. The biggest problem for this group is their inability to get deep into games.
Through the ALDS and first two games of the ALCS, Cleveland's starters have combined to throw just 21.0 innings in the postseason. That's by far the fewest by any team left in either the American or National League Championship Series. In fact, it's also fewer innings than the Detroit Tigers (25.0 IP) and Kansas City Royals (28.0), whose seasons ended last weekend.
The longest a Cleveland starter has gone in the playoffs is 4.2 innings, and the shortest has been 1.1. Ironically, both instances have been Tanner Bibee. Their first two starts from Alex Cobb and Tanner Bibee against the New York Yankees were disastrous because of their inability to throw strikes and this led to an early exit for both pitchers.
Shane Bieber's season was over after two starts, Triston McKenzie hasn't looked himself since missing almost all of the 2023 season, Logan Allen's lack of command became too much of an issue, Gavin Williams has also struggled and been an unknown since suffering an elbow injury during spring training.
Cleveland's lack of starting pitching depth hasn't been a secret for the Guardians or the rest of baseball. Now, the Guardians will rely on Boyd to give them a solid start in Game 3, and Bibee (who could pitch Game 4 on short rest) to save Cleveland's season.