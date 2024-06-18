Guardians Could Have Major Competition In Shortstop Trade Market
The trade deadline is about six weeks away and the Cleveland Guardians front office has identified the team's needs as that date gets closer. According to reports, Cleveland could be looking to add both a starting pitcher and a shortstop during the season.
However, the Guardians could have major competition in the shortstop trade market as one of baseball’s top teams just lost one of their most important players.
Los Angeles Dodgers SS Mookie Betts was hit on the hand with a 98 mph fastball on Sunday afternoon. He immediately went to the ground in pain and was removed from the game.
The team announced on Monday that Betts suffered a broken hand and they were expecting to be without him for the next six to eight weeks.
This timeline would bring Betts back at the end of July or early August if everything were to go smoothly. There was already a question about whether shortstop was the best position for Mookie, but now it would be shocking if Los Angeles didn’t seek out a trade for a new middle infiedler.
This is where the impact on the Guardians comes in.
Cleveland is reportedly looking for an upgrade at the shortstop position and has already been linked to two potential candidates. However, trading for one of them may have just gotten much more difficult if the Dodgers are also looking to make a similar move.
First, it’s still unknown what the shortstop market will look like. How many teams will be willing to part with one of their starters? Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette has been a popular name in rumors. Willy Adames could have been a trade candidate if the Milwaukee Brewers weren’t one of the best teams in the game.
A small market combined with multiple buyers could make the asking price for a player go up exponentially.
Los Angeles is not the type of organization to sit and wait and they’re certainly not the team to get into a bidding war with. They have shown in the past their willingness to take on massive payroll and do a great job of developing their prospects as well.
They have all the pieces needed to make a big trade even if it’s just a rental for the rest of the season.
Acquiring a shortstop may be something the Guardians view as an area of need. However, the Dodgers could make that a very difficult task to accomplish this summer if they also view trading for a shortstop as a priority.