Cleveland Guardians are Fortunate for One Massive Reason
It hasn't exactly been a fun offseason for Cleveland Guardians fans, who have watched their team jettison second baseman Andres Gimenez and first baseman Josh Naylor in separate trades.
The Naylor deal hurt in particular due to the rather skimpy return the Guardians received in exchange, but given Naylor's impending free agency after 2025, no one shoud be surprised that the cost-conscious organization decided to move him now.
But in spite of how underwhelming Cleveland's offseason has been, the Guardians are very fortunate for one major reason: they play in the AL Central.
While Cleveland has not spent big money this winter, neither has anyone else in the division.
The Detroit Tigers were expected to be major players in free agency, but they've been silent. The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins have also done nothing. Then there's the Chicago White Sox, who, well...yeah.
So, at the current point in time, the Guardians still have a very clear path to a playoff spot due to the ineptitude of the rest of their division.
That isn't really a ringing endorsement for Cleveland heading into the new year, but hey; sometimes, you have to look for a silver lining.
And it's entirely possible that the Guardians' starting rotation is a heck of a lot better than it was in 2024, as Shane Bieber (who Cleveland re-signed) is returning from Tommy John surgery, and the Guardians also swung a trade for Luis Ortiz.
A top three of Bieber, Tanner Bibee and Ortiz definitely has potential, and while the 4 and 5 slots in the rotation remain big question marks, perhaps a couple of arms in the group of Gavin Williams, Ben Lively, Triston McKenzie and Ben Lively will step up and fill those gaps.
Cleveland won 91 games and captured the AL Central crown this past season, and while the Guardians certainly don't look great on paper (their offense needs serious work), they may very well be favorites to win the division again.
Plus, there is still time left in the offseason. Cleveland could always land another bat, and who knows? Maybe someone like Juan Brito, Jhonkensy Noel, Kyle Manzardo or even Chase DeLauter will make some serious noise in 2025.
So, even in the midst of what has been a discouraging winter in The Land, there are reasons for optimism, even if it's only at the expense at the rest of the clubs in the division.