Jose Ramirez Continues To Make Club History As Guardians Beat Marlins
Jose Ramirez entered Tuesday’s home opener against the Miami Marlins with no hits in his last 12 at-bats, a slump for the star’s standards.
However, it didn’t take long for Ramirez to break out of that semi-slump to give the Cleveland Guardians a lead, blasting a home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Then, in the eighth inning with the game tied at three runs apiece, Ramirez hit another long ball that ended up being the game-winning run.
The Guardians came out on top, 4-3, taking game one against their National League foe.
However, that wasn’t the main story of the night. Ramirez’s multi-home run game is not the 27th of his career, and is the most by a Cleveland player in franchise history.
Considering all the sluggers and power hitters that have played in a Cleveland uniform, such as Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez, and Jim Thome, just to name a few, this is quite an incredible feat, especially for someone of Ramirez’s build.
Even in the middle of a stretch where Ramirez maybe wasn’t feeling his best at the plate, he came in clutch for the Guardians with two big hits, which he’s done time and time again for this team.
“It always feels like he's gonna deliver. Anytime he's up at any point in the game, you make sure you're watching,” said Stephen Vogt after the game.
In terms of setting franchise history, Cleveland’s manager said, “He just continues to do Josey things, and such a special night for him and his family, becoming a franchise leader in multi-homeer games. Like 27. That's, that's ridiculous. Just really happy for Josey.”
Even though Ramirez’s homer won Cleveland the game and set club history, he slightly downplayed the at-bat in which, “Just another AB at this point in my career.”
“I just tried to get a good swing, not get to big. I’m at the point of my career, I don’t think I ever get nervous about an AB,” continued Ramirez through his interpreter, Auggie Rivero.
As the Guardians took the field in the ninth inning, hoping to hold on to their one-run lead, Progressive Field’s PA announced shared with the fans in attendance what Ramirez had accomplished just minutes before. He said, “It felt good” to get such an honorable ovation from the crowd.
Ramirez is a special player, and Guardians fans are well aware of that. The third baseman is at the point in his career where anytime he steps on the field, he could rewrite Cleveland’s record books, and that’s exactly what Ramirez did on Tuesday night. It just so happens that swing also won the Guardians the game.
