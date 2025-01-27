Guardians Slugger Still Must Prove He's A Consistent Power Threat
Jhonkensy Noel was one of the most polarizing players on the Cleveland Guardians during the 2024 season. From the nickname "Big Christmas" to his natural pop at the plate, Noel's at-bats were can't miss TV.
While the 23-year-old slugger had one of the most clutch Cleveland playoff moments in recent memory and signal handily kept the Guardians' season alive during the ALCS, he still has to prove he can be a consistent power threat.
Noel finished his rookie season with a .218 batting average, a .774 OPS, and 13 home runs. At the surface, those are some solid numbers, even though there's room for improvement.
However, another number that stood out was his 31.8 percent strikeout rate. Power hitters will always be concerned about swing-and-miss, but even this K% is concerning.
FanGraphs' recent ZiPS projections don't foresee this getting too much better in 2025, predicting him to have a strikeout rate of 28 percent in 540 at-bats.
ZiPS also predicts Noel to hit 22 home runs and 22 doubles with an OPS of 90. But if, in between all of that, Noel is struggling to make contact, that production could even go out.
Guardians beat reporter Mandy Bell even agrees that "starting in Spring Training, he's going to have to show that he can improve that plate discipline as much as he can. Not just be swing happy at the plate and really try to show he can get more of an opportunity than anyone's projection of him to get because that's a threat that they need."
Noel is still young, and having veteran Carlos Santana, who still has one of the best batter's eyes in MLB, alongside him in the locker room could help him out tremendously with his plate discpline.
However, Noel still has to prove he can be a long-term answer for the Guardians in right field, at DH, or even at first base.