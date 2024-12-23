This Free Agent Outfielder Would Be A Massive Upgrade For The Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians' offseason has been full of intriguing moves that have left fans wondering what they'll do next.
It's very clear where the Guardians need to add to this roster if they truly want to be a World Series contender in 2025. They must shift their focus from pitching and first base and find a way to upgrade in the outfield.
One player who is still a free agent who would slot into this lineup perfectly is Jesse Winker.
Winker finally bounced back in 2024 and finished the regular season with a .253/.360/.405 slash line, .764 OPS, and a 118 OPS+. These stats also include 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 58 RBI.
At the very least, Winker would be a perfect player in a platoon role because of his stats against right-handed pitchers, which is an area the Guardians struggled in last season. Winker hit .258/.366/.422 with a .788 OPS against righties last season.
One big criticism of Winker's game is that he's not the greatest defender. Last season, he finished in the first percentile in outs above average.
However, the Guardians should be all right with his subpar defense when he would provide such a critical boost on offense.
If Cleveland believes Winker could be their answer in the outfield, they must act soon before it's too late.
Free agents such as Tyler O'Neill, Joc Pederson, and Michael Conforto, who are in the same tier as Winker, have all found teams for next season. This means Winker could be the next domino to fall.
Winker would be an upgrade to Cleveland's current outfield options, and the front office should do its best to make him a Guardian before the offseason ends.