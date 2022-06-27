Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: June 27

Andres Gimenez wins the fan vote and is the standout player of the week.

We decided to mix it up for this edition of standout player of the week by letting our followers vote on which player they think it should be. The winner of the fan vote for this week was Andres Gimenez! This is now Gimenez’s third time as the standout player of the week, and he deserves it.

Even though he is not at the top of the voting right now, Gimenez has been playing at an All-Star level at second base and should be representing the Guardians in LA.

Last week, Gimenez hit .407 and slugged .556, including 11 hits, four RBI, and a home run. He is also on a seven-game hitting streak that dates back to the series finale against the Dodgers. Andres has clearly been locked in at the plate and a huge part of the team’s offense.

A lot of Gimenez's hits have come at important moments in the game. He hit a home run in the series opener against Boston which tied it up at the time, and yesterday he had an RBI in the eighth inning to keep the hope of a comeback alive.

When talking about how important Gimenez has been late in games, Tito said, "I think you have got to be a good hitter because you are going to face quality arms late in games and every once in a while you'll see him chase a fastball up, but late in games he doesn't."

Gimenez also had some incredible plays on the field last week too! With the bases loaded and two outs, he robbed Alex Verdugo of a hit and saved two runs from scoring and kept the Guardians in the game.

Gimenez's ability to hit so well late in games and to make defensive plays that keep the team alive, he is truly one of the most important players the Guardians have.

The Guardians start a five-game set with the Twins tonight at Progressive Field and if they want to take advantage of this extended series, they will need their All-Star caliber second baseman to show up as he did last week.

Make sure to vote for next week's standout player and come back to see who wins!

