Let's Analyze the Impact of Carlos Santana's Return to the Guardians
A new but old face is joining the Cleveland Guardians for the 2025 season. Carlos Santana is back with the organization he made his major league debut with and is ready to make another impact during his third stint.
At 38 years old, it may initially appear like Santana's career is coming to an end, and he's far from the player he was in his prime. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Santana still has a lot to offer the Guardians. Let's assess what type of impact he could have on a relatively young Cleveland team looking to make it back to the playoffs next season.
On The Field
Santana may be well into the second half of his career, but the veteran showed last season that he can more than help a team in all aspects of the game.
In the top half of the Minnesota Twins lineup, Santana finished the 2024 season with the Minnesota Twins hitting .238/.328/.420 with an OPS of .748. These stats include 23 home runs, 26 doubles, and 71 RBI.
Yes, there's always the chance that Santana's offensive numbers start to regress, but he still has one of the best eyes at the plate. This patience will be a welcome addition to the top of Cleveland's lineup which could get swing happy at times last season.
Santana will likely get the bulk of the playing time at first base, and he will certainly be a defensive upgrade at the position. H
Even at age 38, Santana was one of the best defenders, ranking in the 98th percentile in OAA, and he even won his first career Gold Glove at first base.
Off The Field
Santana's value goes beyond his work in the batter's box and on the field. He's still regarded as one of the better locker-room guys in baseball who values winning.
The veteran is also still one of the more productive hitters in baseball, and his tendencies and habitats are something that could rub off on the rest of the team.
There's certainly value in having some of Cleveland's young hitters, such as Bo Naylor, Jhonkensy Noel, and Kyle Manzardo, watch and model their games off Santana's, especially his elite batter's eye.
This is certainly something that could have a lasting affecting on the Guardians' roster for years to come.
Santana may be competing against Father Time along with the opposing team, but it's still clear that he has plenty to offer this Guardians team, both on the field and through his veteran leadership.