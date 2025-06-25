Now Is A Perfect Time for The Guardians To Call Up Chase DeLauter
With the trade deadline just over a month away, there's been a lot of discourse about how the Cleveland Guardians can get upgrades from outside the organization.
However, the player who could impact Cleveland's lineup the most is playing just 150 miles south of Progressive Field.
Right now is a perfect time for the Guardians to finally call up their No. 2-ranked prospect, Chase DeLauter.
Let's breakdown why.
To start, DeLauter is swinging a hot bat, and it's better to call a player up when they're having success at the plate versus when they're struggling.
In June, DeLauter has a .357/.471/.554 slashline with an OPS of 1.025 and has reached base in every single game he's played this month.
Moving on to what the outfield picture currently looks like in Cleveland.
The Guardians clearly need more at the plate from their outfield position group outside of Steven Kwan.
Cleveland's center fielders and right fielders have a combined wRC+ of 44, which is last in all of MLB by a wide margin (with 100 wRC+ being the league average).
The middle and right side of the outfield have a combined .187/.236/.286 slashline and a .522 OPS.
Even if DeLauter comes up and struggles, which he very likely could and will as he makes the transition, he will be a massive upgrade to the outfield, even if he produces at or just under the league average.
Finally, with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the front office must determine where they need to add if they're going to be buyers.
A month's worth of data on DeLauter at the big-league level could be an indicator of whether the Guardians truly do need to go out and find an impact bat outside of the organization or if the lefty can fill that void.
With all of that said, DeLauter's health still can't be overlooked.
For as talented and promising as the 23-year-old is, he has still only played in 126 minor league games since being drafted in 2023.
Understandably, the front office would want to ensure he's 100 percent healthy and good to go before making a major jump to The Show.
Still, at some point, DeLauter is going to join the Guardians, and right now still feels like a great time to make that a reality.
