Analyst Gets Brutally Honest on Guardians' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cleveland Guardians find themselves in a very weird spot with the MLB trade deadline looming. Technically, they are contending, as they are smack dab in the middle of the American League Wild Card hunt, but they also haven't been very good for the last month.
But could the Guardians attempt to swing a blockbuster trade to try and smooth things over as they prepare for another potential playoff run?
There has been some speculation that Cleveland could possibly pursue Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna between now and July 31, given the Guardians' dire need for another bat to help Jose Ramirez in the middle of the lineup.
However, during a recent episode of the Carlos Baerga Show, analyst Gabb Goudy explained that a trade for Ozuna would not make much sense for Cleveland.
"I just don't think that would be a fit for the current Cleveland Guardians right now," Goudy said. "They already have three DHs on the roster. Unless you are removing one of them, I just don't think, yeah. ... I just don't see that one."
The Guardians have been shuffling between Kyle Manzardo, David Fry and Carlos Santana as their designated hitters, so adding Ozuna into the mix would definitely make things a bit sticky.
Ozuna is slashing .253/.378/.418 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI over 320 plate appearances this year, so he would definitely represent a valuable addition, but it's true that he wouldn't really fit in Cleveland, even if the Guardians wouldn't be on the hook for any money for Ozuna past 2025.
