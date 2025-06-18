Guardians' Steven Kwan Sadly Floated as Potential Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Guardians have definitely been mired in quite the rut recently, having gone just 7-13 over their last 20 games to fall to 36-35 on the season.
The Guardians are stuck in a rather odd place at the moment, as it's hard to determine whether they will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline. But given Cleveland's history, it would not be shocking if it decided to move some pieces.
While Jose Ramirez is probably out of the question, Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN has suggested that All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan is someone who could potentially be on the move if things continue to go south for the Guardians.
Kwan is under team control through 2027, so if Cleveland did decide to trade him between now and July 31, it could reap quite a haul in return.
The 27-year-old has been one of the few constants in the Guardians' frustrating lineup this year, slashing .298/.363/.420 with six home runs and 23 RBI over 293 plate appearances. What he lacks in pop he makes up for in his ability to regularly make contact and get on base.
Not only that, but Kwan is a terrific outfielder, having won three straight Gold Glove awards to begin his big-league career.
Should Cleveland place Kwan on the trade block, there would undoubtedly be a plethora of suitors knocking down the door in an attempt to swing a blockbuster move for him.
That being said, unless the Guardians completely bottom out over the next month, the chances of them actually moving him seem unlikely.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: MLB Insider Names Slugger As Possible Trade Fit for Guardians
MORE: Guardians Deemed Potential Landing Spot for Standout Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Star Outfielder Clinched Much-Needed Win for Cleveland
MORE: Guardians Insider Sounds off on Jose Ramirez Trade Speculation
MORE: Guardians Receive New Discouraging MLB Trade Deadline Prediction