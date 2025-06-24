Guardians Greatest Question Becoming Cleveland's Biggest Strength

Cleveland #Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi picked up the win Sunday for Cleveland tossing seven shutout innings striking out three A's batters.



Line - 7.0(IP) 6H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO



(79 Pitches 53 Strikes)



Last four starts:



- 22.0(IP) 19H 5ER 7BB 20SO 2.05 ERA