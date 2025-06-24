Guardians Greatest Question Becoming Cleveland's Biggest Strength
It's the end of June, and we're almost halfway through the MLB season.
Shane Bieber has yet to return from Tommy John surgery and has had a minor setback in his rehab.
Plus, Ben Lively, one of Cleveland's most reliable starters last season, had his year come to an end after undergoing season-ending surgery in May.
That's a bad recipe for a position group that already had a ton of questions coming into the season.
However, despite all of that, the Guardians' rotation has not only survived but also thrived, and over the last month, it has been the team's biggest strength.
Let's take a look at some stats.
Since May 17, the Guardians have a starter ERA of 3.66, which is the fifth-best in the American League. Cleveland's starters have also accumulated a WHIP of 1.28 and an FIP of 4.13.
It's not just one pitcher that's leading the charge, either. Cleveland's starters have been individually strong, which is why this strength may just be sustainable.
Here's a closer look at the individual stats of Cleveland's starters over this stretch:
Tanner Bibee: 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP
Gavin Williams: 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP
Luis Ortiz: 3.76 ERA, 1.46 WHIP
Slade Cecconi: 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP
Logan Allen: 5.25 ERA, 1.46 WHIP
The recent West Coast road trip is a perfect example of how this rotation is coming to form.
Bibee recently threw a complete game against the Athletics, only allowing four earned runs, but also striking out 10 batters.
Cecconi followed that up in the series finale, pitching 7.0 shutout innings, which is a new career-high for the right-hander.
Back in Cleveland's series against the San Francisco Giants, Williams pitched a quality start in which he gave up just two hits, no runs, and struck out six batters.
Whoever is taking the mound on any given night is giving the Guardians a chance to win. That's something not every organization can currently say about their rotation.
The Guardians' current rotation may not be full of All-Stars or Cy Young candidates Cleveland teams have had in the past, but they're getting the job done, and there's no arguing that.
