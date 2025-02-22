Overreactions From The Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Opener
For the first time in 2025, the Cleveland Guardians played a full nine-inning baseball game, and it was glorious to watch.
The Guardians ultimately lost the game 6-3 to the Cincinnati Reds, but the opening innings were full of intrigue and excitement.
With spring training games officially in full swing and overall excitement for baseball to back, now's the perfect time to overanalyze and overreact to Cleveland's first game.
Triston McKenzie Is Back
One player who will be put under a microscope during every spring appearance is Triston McKenzie. Everyone is eager to see if Sticks can get back to a version of his 2022 self, and he certainly proved that pitcher is still in there somewhere on Saturday.
Mckenzie pitched 2.0 innings, struck out one batter, issued no walks, and gave up one run on a solo shot from Elly De La Cruz.
The advanced stats do a better job of telling the entire story of his appearance, though.
McKenzie had a great pitch location, threw 66.7 of his pitches for strikes, and had an average fastball velocity of 94.2 mph.
There's so much to get encouraged from in this small sample size, and it could seriously hint at a bounceback season from Sticks.
Breakout Year Coming For Brayan Rocchio
Brayan Rocchio's left much to be desired in his first full regular season. However, he flipped the script in the postseason and was one of Cleveland's top hitters in October.
That playoff success carried over into the first spring training game, signaling that 2025 could be a big year for Rocchio.
Rocchio hit leadoff for the Guardians in their Cactus League opener and ripped the very first pitch he saw from Hunter Greene. The ball had an exit velocity of 107.1 mph and split the gap, allowing the young hitter to slide into second base with a double.
He went on to record two more hits, including another double before his day was over.
It's early, but Rocchio couldn't have drawn up a better start to spring training.
Lane Thomas: Power-Hitter
Lane Thomas's lasting impression from last fall was his two big playoff home runs, and that's exactly how he started off his 2025 Cactus League campaign.
Cleveland's starting center field absolutely demolished the first pitch he saw this spring for a two-run home run, giving the Guardians their first home run of the new calendar year.
With Josh Naylor out, someone on the Guardians must step up and supply some more power in the lineup.
Thomas has never been known as a "power-hitter," but if this first game is any indication, he could very well fill that void for Cleveland in 2025.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians' Dynamic Pitcher Lands Distressing Prediction
MORE: WATCH: Lane Thomas Hits Guardians First Home Run Of Spring Training
MORE: Analyst Sets Big Expectations for Enigmatic Guardians Pitcher
MORE: Analyst Puts A Lot Of Pressure On Cleveland Guardians Superstar
MORE: Guardians' Newcomer Already Named Potential Trade Candidate