Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians' Newcomer Already Named Potential Trade Candidate

This Cleveland Guardians addition is already being viewed as a potential trade candidate heading into the 2025 MLB season.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Carlos Santana (30) celebrates his solo home run as he runs the bases during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Carlos Santana (30) celebrates his solo home run as he runs the bases during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians signed Carlos Santana to replace Josh Naylor at first base over the winter, as they traded Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks back in December.

It was definitely a frustrating move by the Guardians, considering that Naylor had just smashed 31 home runs and made his first All-Star appearance in 2024. Plus, even with Naylor in the lineup, Cleveland was lacking pop.

Santana did manage to slash a respectable .238/.328/.420 with 23 homers and 71 RBI over 594 plate appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season, but with the slugger closing in on 39 years old, he is certainly a risky bet for 2025.

And that's if he even makes it through the campaign with the Guardians.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has put together a list of potential trade candidates heading into the coming season, and he listed Santana as an honorable mention.

More than likely, Santana would only represent a candidate to be dealt if Cleveland falls out of contention by the MLB trade deadline. You could also argue that the Guardians would look to move him if he falls flat, but in that scenario, why would any team even be willing to surrender any worthwhile assets for the former All-Star?

Santana is entering his third stint in Cleveland, as he began his professional career with the Guardians in 2010. He spent his first eight seasons in Cleveland before taking a short detour with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. He then returned for two years, earning his lone All-Star selection in 2019 when he bashed 34 long balls and posted a .911 OPS.

The Dominican native has certainly been well-traveled ever since his second go-around with the Guardians, but now, he is back for a third tenure in The Land.

We'll see if Santana can properly fill Naylor's shoes.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians Star Predicted to Achieve Massive Career Milestone

MORE: Three Guardians To Watch Closely During Spring Training Games

MORE: Guardians Superstar Gets Unsurprising Take For 2025 Season

MORE: Former Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Passes Away

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slugger Named As Possible AL Breakout Player

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News