Analyst Sets Big Expectations for Enigmatic Guardians Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation must be better this season if they want to make a serious push for a World Series.
Yes, the Guardians were able to get by with a subpar pitching staff in 2024 thanks to a tremendous bullpen, but the chances of Cleveland being able to skate by with such poor starting pitching two years in a row seem slim.
The Guardians did add Luis Ortiz to their rotation during the offseason, but they will mostly be relying on the same cast of characters as last season, hoping that they will be bounceback campaigns.
One such hurler is right-hander Gavin Williams, who missed the first few months of last season while recovering from injury and was not exactly impressive upon returning.
However, Williams definitely has talent, and James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone is expecting much bigger things from the 25-year-old in 2025.
"As long as Williams can avoid another long-term injury during Cleveland's spring training activities in Arizona, it is pretty safe to assume that he will be significantly better on the mound for the Guardians," Mastrucci wrote. "Williams has pitched effectively in the majors previously, and there is no reason not to believe he can do so again in 2025."
During his time on the mound last season, Williams went 3-10 with a 4.86 ERA while allowing 72 hits and registering 79 strikeouts over 76 innings of work. He was much better in 2023, pitching to the tune of a 3.29 ERA across 82 frames, so there is certainly hope for the youngster.
Cleveland will definitely need stronger production from Williams to help solidify its starting rotation heading into the coming season.
